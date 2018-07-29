Albany County School District No. 1’s bond credit rating is expected to improve in 2019 after the district increased the percentage of its budget it holds in cash reserves.
When the district constructed the new Laramie High School, it spent $2.3 million from its cash reserves on designs for work state appropriations don’t cover.
Afterward, just 7 percent of the district’s budget was held in cash reserves — one of the lowest school district percentages in the state. As a result, Standard and Poor’s dropped the district’s bond rating from AA- to A+.
The cash reserves have now recovered to 10 percent, and the district’s business manager, Ed Goetz, said the bond rating is likely to recover next year after another audit.
Under state statute, school districts are allowed to have cash reserves as large as 15 percent.
However, Goetz doesn’t want to see the district’s reserve grow any larger.
“Twelve-15 (percent) is hard to justify,” he said.
When district’s cash reserves drop into the single digits, there’s less flexibility to deal with unplanned costs. When the reserves grow too large, it gives fodder for state legislators to make more budget cuts.
When the University of Wyoming consolidated in 2017 about $140 million of scattered money in a handful of cash reserve accounts, the state’s more conservative legislators began arguing UW had ample money to pay for its STEM initiatives. As a result, the Legislature cut $15 million in March that was appropriated for the science initiative building.
In Wyoming, the state pays for construction of the basic aspects of a K-12 school.
However, if a district wants extra amenities, like a larger gymnasium, the district needs to pay for those “enhancements” itself.
When building the new high school — which opened in 2016 — the district opted to have $25 million worth of enhancements: A larger pool, larger theater, larger commons area and larger workshops.
The actual construction of those enhancements was paid for by a community bond, which Laramie voters approved in May 2013.
Under the district’s 2018-2019 budget, which was approved last week, the district is also reducing the percentage of the $59.5 million budget that’s spent on personnel.
About 85 percent is now spent on personnel — down from 87 percent. Superintendent Jubal Yennie told the Laramie Boomerang it’s been important to free up some of the money previously tied up in personnel in order to have greater appropriations for textbooks, software and other supplies.
Other budget reductions allowed administrators to give raises to employees this year.
Unlike some districts in the state, ACSD No. 1’s general fund revenues are actually expected to increase by $33,000 after health insurance funding was boosted by $865,000 in the state’s new funding model. The state’s payment for special education is expected to be slightly increased this year. However, the Wyoming Legislature has frozen special education at the 2018-2019 rates.
The improved cash reserves are expected to help the district deal with the frozen rates for special education and transportation, along with any other future legislative cuts.
