While grades and scores are typically reserved for students, businesses also rely on feedback to see how they’re performing, and Ivinson Memorial Hospital is no exception.
Websites like www.healthgrades.com can give people an inside look at how hospitals perform across a variety of metrics, but some websites are more trustworthy than others said IMH Marketing Manager Sagan Wheeler.
IMH uses a variety of tools to ensure it can continue to improve its quality of care for its patients, including hard data and patient outreach said Wheeler.
“I would say a regular aspect of our director of quality’s and our patient care advocate’s role is to look at that data regularly,” Wheeler said. “It’s definitely a big part of what they do on day-to-day basis to measure how we’re doing and to also drive future improvements.”
Websites like Healthgrades use different sources to collect data, including patient surveys and the National Provider Identifier Registry. Wheeler said members of the IMH’s quality team do not use Healthgrades, however, because its information can be dated or inaccurate.
“We use the primary source website Hospital Compare, and that’s actually a government website,” Wheeler said. “It has a bit more information where you can really look at an all-encompassing, broad picture of the services. We use that website to measure and drive future improvements that we do here at Ivinson.”
One example of data-driven improvements is the Door to Doc time, which measures how long a patient in the emergency room must wait to see a health care professional, said Nicole Rooney, chief nursing officer at IMH.
“Over the years, we have worked to make improvements in many areas based on the data we measure,” Rooney said. “When we began our improvement projects in 2014, it took an average of 25 minutes for a patient to be seen by a healthcare professional after they had been registered. We made a process improvement and have continued to make improvements since 2014, and now average 7 minutes.”
Hospital Compare, part of www.medicare.gov, gives IMH four out of five stars using a variety of data from both Medicare and non-Medicare patients. The website says it uses data reported from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services through the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting program and the Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting program. Hospital Compare reports 77 percent of patients would “definitely recommend the hospital,” compared to IMH’s score of 75 percent on Healthgrades.
Wheeler said Healthgrades could be using older data, which can lead to less accurate numbers. Websites like Hospital Compare use updated data reported to the government from hospitals directly, she added.
In addition to constantly studying data, Wheeler said the hospital conducts its own patient satisfaction surveys to get direct feedback about its quality of care. The IMH website also has a direct link to provide feedback about the patient or visitor experience, and Rooney said the hospital gets even more feedback from another source.
“We also know that the employees who are doing the work are the experts in their work, and we make improvements based on their suggestions,” Rooney said. “We have multiple programs that allow the voice of our employees to drive improvement, including our Bright Ideas Program which allows employees to identify a problem and suggest and often implement a solution to the problem.”
Ultimately, Rooney said the most valuable tool websites like Hospital Compare provide is a way to provide exceptional care across all departments.
“Our vision is exceptional care — in order to meet this, we have to strive to make improvements each and every day,” Rooney said. “The [Hospital Compare] website covers an array of quality metrics from timely and effective care, complications and deaths, unplanned hospital visits, payment and value of care, and patient experience to measure each hospital – we believe improvement across all domains can help lead us to our vision of exceptional care.”
For more information about how IMH scores on Hospital Compare, go to www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare/search.html.
