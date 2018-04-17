Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Windy with a few rain or snow showers developing this afternoon. Morning high of 51F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.