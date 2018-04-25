An Illinois man pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance — LSD — in Albany County District Court on Tuesday.
The charge and several other felony and misdemeanor charges stem from a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop in August.
Mark Gall, 41, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance — LSD, felony possession of a controlled substance — cocaine and felony possession of a controlled substance — heroin.
He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance — hallucinogenic mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill or cap form.
The misdemeanor charges were dismissed by the prosecution in Albany County Circuit Court while the felony charges were brought to District Court, information provided by Circuit Court sates.
Prosecuting attorney Kurt Britzius said Gall was offered a plea agreement where in exchange for a guilty plea to the possession of LSD, the state would dismiss the other felony charges and recommend probation rather than incarceration at the time of sentencing.
“In exchange for a guilty plea to count one in the felony information, the state would dismiss the other counts and recommend probation at the time of sentencing,” Britzius said.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle Aug. 14 for a traffic violation on Interstate 80. Gall was the only person in the vehicle and when the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, they conducted a search.
During the search, the trooper found several sealed black bags located in the trunk of the vehicle. After searching the bags, about 10 grams of suspected heroin was discovered in one bag, about 5.5 grams of suspected cocaine in another bag and about 1.3 grams of suspected LSD in a third bag, court documents state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.