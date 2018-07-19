The Albany County Sheriff’s Office identified human remains Wednesday recently found near Centennial.
Investigators determined the remains were those of Keith Lantz, a man who owned property on Broken Ridge Road in Albany County. Lantz’s remains were found July 10 along the Laramie River, just north of Wyoming Highway 130 near Centennial. He was reported missing near his Albany County property July 3, 2011. It is suspected Lantz fell into the river and drowned while it was in flooding stages, according to an Albany County Sheriff’s Office news release.
An extensive search of the river ensued in a three-month period in 2011 involving Albany County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue, Larimer County search and rescue, Army ROTC, WyoTech students, various K9 teams and numerous volunteers. Only clothing belonging to Lantz was located in that time. The search was eventually suspended and Lantz was eventually declared dead by the Albany County District Court.
