A legislative task force charged with overhauling the University of Wyoming’s dormitories met seven times starting May 1 — with four more informal conference calls — but the task force ended its formal meetings Thursday without producing a bill to finance new dorms in 2019.
The task force, consisting of legislators, UW administrators and other state leaders, is still in the process of finalizing a report filled with recommendations. However, it will now be the responsibility of the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investment, the Joint Appropriations Committee or individual legislators to be proactive in drafting legislation that provides financing for UW to construct new dorms.
As mandated by the 2018 state-funded capital construction bill, the housing task force is required to submit a report on its findings to both JAC and the capital financing committee by Nov. 1.
While a report was not completed Thursday, Legislative Service Office staffers are expected to revise a drafted report during the next two weeks and get the task force members to sign off on it before the deadline.
“We’re not directing legislation in this report, and we’re not working a bill,” said House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper. “Maybe it’s us legislators in the room right now that will sponsor a bill.”
Considering the numerous additions to the draft report requested Thursday by task force members, the Nov. 1 deadline will be a “tight turnaround,” Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, noted.
In earlier task force meetings this year, LSO staff had floated a bill draft, which has now been scrapped in favor of keeping all financing options open.
Members of the task force remain divided over whether it would be wise to construct new dorms using a public-private partnership.
Research provided by the LSO and the public indicated a public-private partnership would only save UW money if administrators were willing to accept substandard buildings.
Some on the committee, especially UW Foundation board member Clayton Hartman, remain steadfast in thinking public-private partnerships have an advantage by allowing construction to happen faster.
The final draft report is likely to recommend the Legislature approve a $100 million loan for UW. The draft report considered Thursday would set interest payments made by UW at a rate offering greater returns than the state currently receives.
John Houghton, governmental affairs director for ASUW, thanked that task force Thursday for making progress on new dormitory plans.
“There’s certainly a consensus that something within residence life and dining needs to change and it’s great to finally see something moving forward on that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.