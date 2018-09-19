The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is set to down-size from seven members to five following November’s election after Albany County Commissioners ratified a decision Tuesday to shrink the board.
The hospital board previously voted to reduce its membership in 2017 after management of the hospital was handed to a 501(c)(3) in 2017.
Having passed operational control and management to appointed directors, the trustees now meet less frequently and have a reduced workload.
When the hospital board members voted to reduce their membership in November, two members initially resigned.
Those members then rescinded their resignations after learning the board membership would have to stay at seven until the next election.
If those resignations had not been rescinded, county commissioners would have been obligated to appoint two new members finish out the terms.
Unlike the elected hospital board, the new Board of Directors consists of appointed members with certain health care expertise. IMH CEO Doug Faus told county commissioners on Tuesday the new members have been able to provide more substantive input.
“I think a lot of things are working,” he said. “The level of questions and the intensity of questions has changed.”
Commissioner Heber Richardson said he expects board oversight is “less stressful on everyone” because the former management by the elected board was likely to have been “more politically driven than health care business-model driven.”
The corporate management model was promised to improve the business position and quality of the hospital.
In that vein, Faus said the hospital will begin construction in the next month to add a third floor to the Medical Office Building, which was constructed in 2017.
Faus said the building is set to reach its limit of 20 medical providers by the end of this year.
When the building was first erected, trustees paid an extra $1 million to give the building capacity to keep expanding upward.
“When they originally thought of that idea, I thought it would probably never happen,” Faus said.
