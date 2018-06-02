The Alice Hardie Stevens Center is open for business once again after shutting its doors for the winter to undergo a 6,400-square-foot expansion.
The popular wedding venue has already hosted its first events of the season and is booked solid for the summer, said Mary Mountain, executive director of the Laramie Plains Museum.
“We opened on time for the first wedding,” she said.
A ribbon cutting was Friday at the center. An open house is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the center, 603 Ivinson Ave., and will include refreshments and tours. Members of the design team and museum board will be on hand to talk about the project.
The aim of the expansion is to improve the revenue-generating potential of the building, which sits just north of the Ivinson Mansion between Sixth and Seventh streets. The center is used for weddings, receptions, community events and theater productions.
The new space features an open-beam cathedral ceiling with large central chandeliers. French doors open to museum grounds on the north and south sides. The stage now sits on the west side, while the area that used to be the stage now has bathrooms and a storage room.
The original building has new interior paint, flooring, fire suppression and other upgrades, with much of the work completed by volunteers.
“We brought in lots of volunteers,” Mountain said.
The original building had room for 94 people seated at tables, while the new space has room for 266.
Mountain said design choices throughout the interior and exterior of the project were made with the aim of honoring the original spirit of the building. For example, flooring from the original stage was used to accent the new space. The new exterior blends seamlessly with its historic counterpart.
“My intent is always to respect the charm and the integrity of this historic property,” she said.
The Ivinson Mansion was built in 1892 by Edward Ivinson, a leading businessman at the time. In 1921, he donated the mansion and grounds to the Episcopal Missionary District of Wyoming, which used it as a boarding school for girls.
Virginia Cottage was built in 1924 and used as a gymnasium, stage and dormitory.
It was later renamed in honor of Alice Hardie Stevens, who founded the Laramie Plains Museum Association and led the effort to save the mansion from demolition in the early 1970s.
While the Ivinson Mansion itself is on the National Register of Historic Places, the Alice Hardie Stevens Center can be renovated because of its role in supporting museum operations, Mountain said.
Mountain said the best income stream for the Laramie Plains Museum, which runs the Ivinson Mansion, is from renting the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. Prior to the expansion, many weddings and receptions took place with the addition of a rented tent adjacent to the building to accommodate a larger crowd. Now, weddings can take place inside year-round.
Jake Felton, president of the Laramie Plains Museum Board of Directors, said a building of its size would be a benefit to the community. Plus, a facility with increased revenue-generating ability would allow the board to focus less on fundraising and more on its core mission of historic preservation.
“A lot can be held there to create that lasting stream of income that we need to have,” he said.
Work will continue in coming months on the stage and basement, which will offer climate-controlled storage for museum artifacts.
Sweckard Excavation is the contractor for the project, while Swift Structures created the architectural plans.
“They took all the modern amenities and melded them with the beauty of this historic place,” Mountain said.
The mansion grounds were rezoned and are now part of the downtown commercial district. Formerly, the block was zoned as multi-family residential.
Mountain said she envisions the expansion as a way to continue the legacy of Edward and Jane Ivinson, who were among the first residents of Laramie and built some of today’s landmark structures.
“We’re honoring Jane and Edward and what they gave to this town,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.