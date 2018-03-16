A Laramie man pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in District Court on Thursday stemming from an incident Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Laramie Police Department officer responded to in December.
Demikio Hightower was charged with one felony charge of aggravated assault and battery and two misdemeanor charges: possession of a controlled substance and interference with a peace officer.
District Court Judge Tori Kricken said aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment while the possession of a controlled substance and interfering with a police officer charges are both punishable by up to a year of incarceration and/or $1,000 in fines.
“If there is a guilty conviction for all charges, (Hightower) could be sentenced to 12 years in prison and/or up to $2,000 in fines,” Kricken said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an Albany County Sheriff’s deputy saw two men fighting in the parking lot of the Ranger Bar at about 8 p.m. Dec. 27. The deputy activated his emergency lights and instructed them to sit on the ground.
One of the men, later identified as Jermichael Lanich, told the deputy there was a gun involved, the deputy drew his weapon and repeated the command to get on the ground. Lanich complied with the command but the other man, later identified as Hightower, refused and walked toward his vehicle saying he would not get on the ground, court documents state.
The deputy noticed a magazine located on the ground and a small black pistol tucked into the back of Lanich’s waistband. An LPD officer arrived on the scene and retrieved the pistol. Additional sheriff’s deputies also arrived on the scene and assisted Hightower to the ground, according to court documents.
Court documents state as the officers were securing Hightower, another male subject identified as Reyel Simmons was yelling at Hightower to do what the officers told him from across the street.
Simmons told the officers he was with Lanich earlier that night and they ran into Hightower at a different bar. In a police interview, Lanich told the officers he and Hightower had problems with each other over a woman and at the Ranger Bar Hightower allegedly offered him some marijuana as a gesture to mend things between them, according to court documents.
The two men left the bar and started walking toward Hightower’s vehicle, Lanich started asking questions about where they were going and what he was doing. Allegedly, Hightower became upset by the questioning and said he didn’t have to tell him anything and reached into his waistband and pulled out the gun and pointed it at Lanich, an affidavit states.
According to court documents, when Lanich saw the weapon, he grabbed Hightower’s wrist and pushed his arms into the air, allowing him to get the gun away from him and eject the magazine. Once the firearm was secured, Lanich and Hightower continued wrestling each other.
Hightower attempted to pin Lanich to the ground when the deputy arrived on the scene, court documents state.
