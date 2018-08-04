Young women from across Wyoming traveled to Laramie to compete for recognition and a $7,700 scholarship in the Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming competition.
The program aims to give high school seniors skills for life, a scholarship and a chance to compete nationally, said Maryalice Gulino, state chairperson for the Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming. The program isn’t about choosing one winner, she said, but teaches life skills such as public speaking and interviewing.
The program sets the girls up with skills they can use for the rest of their lives. Gulino said she competed when she was in high school and a lot of her success in life is correlated to skills she gained from the program.
Gulino said there are several community partners that will be working with the organization. The partners include the University of Wyoming, the Eppson Center for Seniors, Laramie Fitness and Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
The young women are judged based on private interviews, academic transcripts, talent, fitness and self-expression. In the interviews, Gulino said the contestants are asked a series of questions by a panel of judges based on their biographies and current events that college-bound seniors should be aware of. She said the academic transcripts are judged by a University of Wyoming admissions officer.
There will be a talent portion, and Gulino said it can be anything they can bring to the stage. It does not have to be just performing arts, but can also be an exhibition on martial arts, a presentation on a scientific project or photography, she said. The contestants will also have to perform a choreographed aerobic routine that shows strength, endurance and flexibility that demonstrate a healthy lifestyle, Gulino said.
The final component is a public speaking performance called self-expression. Gulino said the young women are given a topic 24 hours in advance and they must give a speech on the topic to the crowd.
The public can attend the finals at 6:30 p.m. today at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets will be available at the door and cost $10 for adults, $5 for children younger than 12 and free for children younger than 3. The winner of the entire competition will go on to represent Wyoming at the national competition in Mobile, Alabama, in June.
The program was founded in 1958 as America’s Junior Miss and was changed to the current name in 2010.
