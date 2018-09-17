In the 2017-2018 school year, Laramie High School’s juniors scored an average composite ACT score of 21.5.
The state’s average was 19.5 and LHS’s scores were lower than just six other schools. Only Burlington High School, Jackson Hole High School and Sheridan High School had average composite scores higher than 22.
The composite ACT scores for LHS have gradually risen each year since 2014-2015, when the average ACT score was 20.5.
Albany County School District No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie said there’s not an obvious reason for the minor growth, but he’s expecting ACT scores to rise several points now that LHS is providing ACT preparation help to all students through software provider Naviance.
“If we continue to do the ACT prep that we intend to do, then we will see a significant jump in ACT scores at Laramie High School,” Yennie said. “We should be leading the state in ACT performance.”
Along with helping with ACT preparation, Yennie said the Naviance software should help with students’ college and career readiness.
Meanwhile, ACT scores at Rock River High School remain well below the state average, with the average Rock River score of 17.4 in 2017-2018.
Yennie said it’s likely LHS administrators are more attentive to ensuring students are learning the specific content the ACT tests for.
“By virtue of its size, Laramie High School has more opportunities to extend learning than Rock River has,” he said.
The national release of 2017-2018’s ACT scores for schools across the country has been delayed until Oct. 17.
