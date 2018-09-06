Classes, breastfeeding café, coalition meeting planned
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients is at 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon Sept. 19 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic.
Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information on either event. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is planned for 10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 17 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is set for 12:15-1 p.m. Monday in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Family-to-Family fall education course to begin Tuesday
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is sponsoring the Family-to-Family Education Program for the families and loves ones of people living with serious, persistent mental illness, according to a news release.
The course and materials are free to the public, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 4 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Sept. 25.
The course is designed for family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness and is not appropriate for those actually living with an illness or professionals, the release states.
Call Carol at 745-3164 or Sharon at 745-7027 to register or for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month.
It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been.
Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there.
Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information
Diabetes support group to meet Sept. 13
A diabetes support group is slated to meet at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St.
Call Sagan Wheeler at 755-4602 for more information.
Law firm hosting film screening about opioids
The public is invited to a special screening of critically acclaimed film “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” sponsored by the Ochs Law Firm.
The free public screening is at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The screening is to bring awareness and education to Wyoming communities concerning the greatest public health crisis of our time: the opioid epidemic, according to a news release.
Community workout set for Oct. 6
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Oct. 6 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
How to submit to Health Briefs
If you have a Health Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesdays for publication in Thursday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
