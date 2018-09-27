Ivinson Memorial Hospital welcomes urologist to Ivinson Medical Group
Ivinson Memorial Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Eric Uhlman, an experienced urologist, to Ivinson Medical Group, according to a news release. Uhlman has been practicing urology for more than 23 years. He completed his residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and, prior to moving to Laramie, practiced in Pennsylvania and Idaho.
Uhlman specializes in diseases of the genitourinary system including kidney stone disease, urinary tract infections, problems with urinating, urologic cancers of the kidneys, prostate, bladder or testicles, vasectomies or reversals, male fertility problems and common pediatric urology problems. In addition to seeing patients in Ivinson Medical Group’s surgical clinic, he will be scheduled in the operating room for surgeries, weekly, the release states.
Next Prime Time set for Monday
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is slated for Monday. Speaker Andrea Lewis, IMH billing and revenue director, will discuss open enrollment and Medicare facts, according to a news release.
The remaining 2018 schedule of speakers is as follows:
NOV. 5: Ted Cramer of Laramie Soup Kitchen (inviting everyone for lunch meals)
DEC. 3: The Melodees will perform a Christmas concert
Prime Time events are planned for the first Monday of each month at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Lunch is available at 11:15 a.m. for $3.25 for members and $5 for non-members. The speaker will begin their presentation at noon. All speaker and/or topics are subject to change.
Call 742-2142, ext. 5513, to RSVP or for more information.
Community workout set for Oct. 6
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Oct. 6 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support Group cancelled
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group, originally set to meet at 1:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Eppson Center for Seniors, is cancelled for the remainder of the year, according to a news release. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.