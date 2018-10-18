Gov. Mead declares Oct. 14-20 as Male Breast Cancer Awareness Week
Nationally, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
On Oct. 11, Gov. Matt Mead declared the week of Oct. 14-20 as Male Breast Cancer Awareness Week in the state of Wyoming.
An estimated 2,550 men in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and an estimated 480 men will die from the disease each year, according to Mead’s proclamation.
The proclamation is in remembrance of the men who have lost their lives to breast cancer and in support of those who are currently fighting this often overlooked disease.
Charles Pelkey, a Laramie attorney, knows how important early detection can be. His breast cancer was diagnosed in 2011 and he underwent a double mastectomy and five months of chemo therapy. He’s been cancer free since then, he says in an email.
“It saved my life,” Pelkey says. “My uncle died from breast cancer, largely because his case was detected in the latter stages. Because of that, I knew that the lump on my chest needed to be examined and quickly. Male breast cancer only represents about one percent of all breast cancer cases, but men often ignore the early signs and that can be fatal. If anyone — male or female — finds a lump, no matter what size, have it examined. If it’s nothing, you haven’t lost anything. If it’s malignant, early detection and treatment can save your life.”
Halloween eye safety tips from Snowy Range Vision Center
Halloween is a fun and social holiday for children and adults alike. It is a time for costumes, trick-or-treating and parties. However, it can also be dangerous. Every year several hundred trips are made to the ER for eye-related injuries stemming from Halloween costumes, masks and makeup. Snowy Range Vision Center would like to ensure a fun and safe Halloween for the Laramie community, according to a news release
Follow these Halloween eye safety tips:
1. Trick-or-treat during the day to ensure proper lighting and to ensure better navigation of the sidewalks.
2. If you are going trick-or-treating at night, bring a flashlight so paths are clearly lit. Flashlights also make children more visible to drivers.
3. Ensure that costumes are bright and reflective for increased visibility by drivers.
4. Young trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by an adult so that they can be assisted. Older children should trick-or-treat in groups to ensure safety.
5. Wear costumes that fit properly or ensure that costumes do not drag on the ground which may cause children to trip.
6. Ensure that any hats, scarves, or ties are secure so that they will not impede children’s vision.
7. Avoid props that are pointed or sharp such as swords or wands which may harm other children’s eyes.
8. Be careful when using decorative contact lenses. Contact lenses are medical devices and can cause vision loss if not used safely. If you are going to use such lenses ensure that your optometrist fits and evaluates the contacts for you.
9. Obey all traffic laws, whether driving or walking.
10. Do not allow children to use bikes/skateboards/scooters or rollerblade when they are wearing their costumes.
11. Use makeup with care. Be sure to use hypoallergenic makeup and avoid the eyes. Have wipes handy to clean your child’s face should it begin to melt or run down their face during the course of the evening. If using false eyelashes be sure to follow the instructions.
— Have a fun and safe Halloween from Snowy Range Vision Center, Drs. Lowe, Poteet, Aldrich and staff.
Event to celebrate Biodynamic Craniosacral Awareness Week
In celebration of Biodynamic Craniosacral Awareness Week, a day of free, biodynamic craniosacral therapy is set slated for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today at Ahimsa Yoga, 352 N. Third St. Eight, 45-minute appointment-only sessions will be available.
Donations for Climb Wyoming of Laramie will be gratefully accepted but are not required, according to a news release. Biodynamic Craniosacral Awareness Week is a partnership between the Biodynamic Craniosacral Association of North America and the British Craniosacral Therapy Association. Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy is a gentle way of working with the body, mind and spirit using light touch, the release states. It is a soothing yet profound non-invasive, hands-on treatment for the whole body. Performed on a massage table, the client is fully clothed, and the touch is generally light and still. The treatment is focused on supporting the health of the whole being, especially the nervous system. This is the system that dictates all of the body’s functioning, constantly sending and receiving information.
Email Ellen Webster Synakowski at ellensynakowski@icloud.com or go to www.ellensynakowski.com for more information.
Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc. Flu shot myths will be discussed from 1:30–2:30 p.m. Sunday at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of asedentary lifestyle, the release states. Walks are planned for the first and third Sunday of the month. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
‘Plates for Pink’ restaurant week,
UW ‘Pink Game’ support
local breast cancer programs
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative has put together events across the state to raise awareness and funds for Wyoming breast cancer programs, according to a news release. Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative hosts a statewide restaurant week and a University of Wyoming “Pink” football game during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Volunteers with WBCI have organized a statewide Plates for Pink Restaurant Week event Oct. 12-20. Each night of the week will feature a different local restaurant. Restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds from their evening event to WBCI. Funds are granted to breast cancer programs across the state.
Laramie Restaurant Week participants include:
— O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand Ave. (every Tuesday in October)
— Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House, 2415 Grand Ave., Suite 5201 (month-long special of Buy a Rack, Save a Rack)
University of Wyoming Cowboy fans have the opportunity to participate in Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well, the release states. On Oct. 20, the University of Wyoming will host its annual “Pink” game. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has shared its game sponsorship to help promote the WBCI. Together, CRMC and WBCI will offer discount tickets and free T-shirts and accept donations to forward breast cancer programs in Wyoming. Breast Cancer Survivors can get a football ticket for free, and attendees are asked to wear pink to show their support. Go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org or email info@wyomingbreastcancer.org. to purchase tickets or for more information.
Ivinson Boo Fest set for Halloween
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is slated to host its third annual Ivinson Boo Fest from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the hospital, 255 N. 30th St.
This is safe trick-or-treat event where children can collect candy at various stations spread across the building, have their photos taken in a photo booth and pick up a bag of fresh popcorn on their way out, according to a news release. Visitors can park in front of the building or utilize the hospital’s parking garage, then enter the building using the nearest entrance. Signs will guide visitors in a loop through the building, back to where they started.
Community workout set for Nov. 3
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Nov. 3 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Next Prime Time set for Nov. 5
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is slated for Nov. 5. The guest speaker is Ted Cramer of the Laramie Soup Kitchen, according to a news release.
The remaining 2018 schedule of speakers is as follows:
DEC. 3: The Melodees will perform a Christmas concert
Prime Time events are planned for the first Monday of each month at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Lunch is available at 11:15 a.m. for $3.25 for members and $5 for non-members. The speaker will begin their presentation at noon. All speaker and/or topics are subject to change.
Call 742-2142, ext. 5513, to RSVP or for more information.
Area stroke support group to meet
The Laramie Area Stroke Support Group will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting days are Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.
