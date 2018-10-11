Diabetes Support Group to meet Thursday
A diabetes support group is slated to meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The topic for discussion is Nutrition for Diabetes. Call Sagan Wheeler at 755-4602 for more information.
Ivinson Medical Group hosting flu clinic
The Ivinson Medical Group is planning a flu clinic for 8-11 a.m. Saturday for drop-in appointments in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital medical offices, 255 N. 30th St.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding class, café planned
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for questions or scheduling information. Also, a free breastfeeding class, open to all pregnant women, will be meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday at the same address. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is planned for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
‘Plates for Pink’ restaurant week, UW ‘Pink Game’ support local breast cancer programs
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative has put together events across the state to raise awareness and funds for Wyoming breast cancer programs, according to a news release. Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative hosts a statewide restaurant week and a University of Wyoming “Pink” football game during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Volunteers with WBCI have organized a statewide Plates for Pink Restaurant Week event Oct. 12–20. Each night of the week will feature a different local restaurant. Restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds from their evening event to WBCI. Funds are granted to breast cancer programs across the state.
Laramie Restaurant Week participants include:
— O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand Ave. (every Tuesday in October)
— Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House, 2415 Grand Ave., Suite 5201 (month-long special of Buy a Rack, Save a Rack)
University of Wyoming Cowboy fans have the opportunity to participate in Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well, the release states. On Oct. 20, the University of Wyoming will host its annual “Pink” game. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has shared its game sponsorship to help promote the WBCI. Together, CRMC and WBCI will offer discount tickets and free T-shirts and accept donations to forward breast cancer programs in Wyoming. Breast Cancer Survivors can get a football ticket for free, and attendees are asked to wear pink to show their support. Go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org or email info@wyomingbreastcancer.org. to purchase tickets or for more information.
Community workout set for Nov. 3
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Nov. 3 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Next Prime Time set for Nov. 5
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is slated for Nov. 5. The guest speaker is Ted Cramer of the Laramie Soup Kitchen, according to a news release.
The remaining 2018 schedule of speakers is as follows:
DEC. 3: The Melodees will perform a Christmas concert
Prime Time events are planned for the first Monday of each month at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Lunch is available at 11:15 a.m. for $3.25 for members and $5 for non-members. The speaker will begin their presentation at noon. All speaker and/or topics are subject to change.
Call 742-2142, ext. 5513, to RSVP or for more information.
Area stroke support group to meet
The Laramie Area Stroke Support Group will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting days are Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.
