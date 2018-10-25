‘Plates for Pink’ restaurant
week supports local
breast cancer programs
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative has put together events across the state to raise awareness and funds for Wyoming breast cancer programs, according to a news release. Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative hosts a statewide restaurant week and a University of Wyoming “Pink” football game during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Volunteers with WBCI have organized a statewide Plates for Pink Restaurant Week event Oct. 12-20. Each night of the week will feature a different local restaurant. Restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds from their evening event to WBCI. Funds are granted to breast cancer programs across the state.
Laramie Restaurant Week participants include:
n O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand Ave. (every Tuesday in October)
n Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House, 2415 Grand Ave., Suite 5201 (month-long special of Buy a Rack, Save a Rack)
Ivinson Boo Fest set for Halloween
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is slated to host its third annual Ivinson Boo Fest from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital, 255 N. 30th St.
This is safe trick-or-treat event where children can collect candy at various stations spread across the building, have their photos taken in a photo booth and pick up a bag of fresh popcorn on their way out, according to a news release. Visitors can park in front of the building or utilize the hospital’s parking garage, then enter the building using the nearest entrance. Signs will guide visitors in a loop through the building, back to where they started.
Public DVD series screening
to focus on cancer survivor
A screening of “The Square One Plan for Healing” DVD series is slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Snowy Range E-Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. The series focuses on CHris Wark, who beat colon cancer by using nutrition and adjusting his lifestyle during a two-year period, according to a news release.
Go to www.chrisbeatcancer.com for information on his story and the series. Email hollonj_n@yahoo.com for more information on the event.
Community workout set for Nov. 3
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Nov. 3 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Walk with a Doc set for Nov. 4
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc at 1:30 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of asedentary lifestyle, the release states. Walks are planned for the first and third Sunday of the month. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Next Prime Time set for Nov. 5
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is slated for Nov. 5. The guest speaker is Ted Cramer of the Laramie Soup Kitchen, according to a news release.
The remaining 2018 schedule of speakers is as follows:
Dec. 3: The Melodees will perform a Christmas concert
Prime Time events are planned for the first Monday of each month at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Lunch is available at 11:15 a.m. for $3.25 for members and $5 for non-members. The speaker will begin their presentation at noon. All speaker and/or topics are subject to change.
Call 742-2142, ext. 5513, to RSVP or for more information.
Local doctor hosting
class on fatigue
Are you so tired that even small things feel like big tasks? Does fatigue keep you from feeling like you are fully participating in life? Are you tired of reading what other people are doing on Facebook, but feel like you don’t have the energy to do those things? Did you know 27 percent of Americans who are getting enough sleep still wake up feeling tired four times a week or more?
Increasingly, Americans are feeling more tired than ever before. Usually fatigue is not all in your head, and usually it isn’t just because you are getting older. Being tired is often a cry for help from your body that something isn’t working right, and it usually is something that can be fixed.
Being Tired Isn’t All In Your Head: 3 Natural Tricks For More Energy So You Don’t Have To Be Stuck On The Sidelines Of Life is set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. (Reynolds Crossing). Shawn Palmer attendees will discuss:
n Why your fatigue can be caused by something physical, even when all your labs look normal
n Why fatigue may be a warning sign of something bigger
n How to identify the hidden causes of fatigue and how to treat them
Cancer support
group to meet Nov. 7
A cancer support group is set to meet at noon Nov. 7 at in the Community Room of Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. This is a group for patients currently receiving cancer treatment, according to a news release.
Diabetes support
group to meet Nov. 8
A diabetes support group is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The topic is self-care for diabetes, according to a news release.
Free health lecture
slated for Nov. 13
Gynecologic Robotic Surgery Options, a free health lecture, is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital East Patient Entrance, 255 N. 30th St.
Dr. Westbrook and Dr. Ewell will be presenting on the symptoms of gynecologic conditions, potential complications and when to visit a doctor, according to a news release. They will also discuss the latest treatment options, including minimally invasive robotic assisted surgery.
A free dinner will be available. Attendees should arrive early to see the state-of-the-art Da Vinci Xi surgical robot in person.
Area stroke support group to meet
The Laramie Area Stroke Support Group will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting days are Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.
