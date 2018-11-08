Diabetes support group to meet today
A diabetes support group is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. today in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The topic is self-care for diabetes, according to a news release.
Free health lecture slated for Tuesday
Gynecologic Robotic Surgery Options, a free health lecture, is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital East Patient Entrance, 255 N. 30th St.
Dr. Westbrook and Dr. Ewell will be presenting on the symptoms of gynecologic conditions, potential complications and when to visit a doctor, according to a news release. They will also discuss the latest treatment options, including minimally invasive robotic assisted surgery.
A free dinner will be available. Attendees should arrive early to see the state-of-the-art Da Vinci Xi surgical robot in person.
Area stroke support group to meet
The Laramie Area Stroke Support Group will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting days are Tuesday and Dec. 11.
