Ivinson Memorial Hospital
welcomes husband-and-wife pediatric providers
Ivinson Memorial Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Kiran and Dr. Vijaya Koduri to its Pediatric and Family Care Clinic at Ivinson Medical Group, according to a news release. Together, the husband-and-wife team will expand pediatric services offered to the community.
Dr. Kiran Koduri is a fellowship-trained pediatric intensivist, joining the team with more than 10 years of experience caring for critically-ill infants and children.
His wife, Dr. Vijaya Koduri, joins the health care team at Ivinson Medical Group as a pediatrician.
The Koduris have four children, and in their free time, the enjoy outdoor activities like hiking and skiing.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding café planned for next week
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is slated for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelet and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 with questions.
Community CrossFit
workout set for Dec. 1
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Next Prime Time set for Dec. 3
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is slated for Dec. 3. The Melodees from the Eppson Center for Seniors will perform a Christmas concert.
Prime Time events are planned for the first Monday of each month at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Lunch is available at 11:15 a.m. for $3.25 for members and $5 for non-members. The speaker will begin their presentation at noon. All speaker and/or topics are subject to change.
Call 742-2142, ext. 5513, to RSVP or for more information.
