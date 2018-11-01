Public DVD series screening to focus on cancer survivor
A screening of “The Square One Plan for Healing” DVD series is slated for 7 p.m. today at the Snowy Range E-Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. The series focuses on Chris Wark, who beat colon cancer by using nutrition and adjusting his lifestyle during a two-year period, according to a news release.
Go to www.chrisbeatcancer.com for information on his story and the series. Email hollonj_n@yahoo.com for more information on the event.
Community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of asedentary lifestyle, the release states. Walks are planned for the first and third Sunday of the month. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Next Prime Time set for Monday
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is slated for Monday. The guest speaker is Ted Cramer of the Laramie Soup Kitchen, according to a news release.
The remaining 2018 schedule of speakers is as follows:
DEC. 3: The Melodees will perform a Christmas concert
Prime Time events are planned for the first Monday of each month at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Lunch is available at 11:15 a.m. for $3.25 for members and $5 for non-members. The speaker will begin their presentation at noon. All speaker and/or topics are subject to change.
Call 742-2142, ext. 5513, to RSVP or for more information.
Local doctor hosting class on fatigue
Are you so tired that even small things feel like big tasks? Does fatigue keep you from feeling like you are fully participating in life? Are you tired of reading what other people are doing on Facebook, but feel like you don’t have the energy to do those things? Did you know 27 percent of Americans who are getting enough sleep still wake up feeling tired four times a week or more?
Increasingly, Americans are feeling more tired than ever before. Usually fatigue is not all in your head, and usually it isn’t just because you are getting older. Being tired is often a cry for help from your body that something isn’t working right, and it usually is something that can be fixed.
Being Tired Isn’t All In Your Head: 3 Natural Tricks For More Energy So You Don’t Have To Be Stuck On The Sidelines Of Life is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. (Reynolds Crossing). Shawn Palmer attendees will discuss:
— Why your fatigue can be caused by something physical, even when all your labs look normal
— Why fatigue may be a warning sign of something bigger
— How to identify the hidden causes of fatigue and how to treat them
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for November
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and noon Nov. 13 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free breastfeeding class, open to all pregnant women, is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at the clinic. Call 721-2535 with questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is slated for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Nov. 20 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelet and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 with questions.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is scheduled for 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. It is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Cancer support group to meet Wednesday
A cancer support group is set to meet at noon Wednesday at in the Community Room of Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. This is a group for patients currently receiving cancer treatment, according to a news release.
Diabetes support group to meet Nov. 8
A diabetes support group is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The topic is self-care for diabetes, according to a news release.
Free health lecture slated for Nov. 13
Gynecologic Robotic Surgery Options, a free health lecture, is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital East Patient Entrance, 255 N. 30th St.
Dr. Westbrook and Dr. Ewell will be presenting on the symptoms of gynecologic conditions, potential complications and when to visit a doctor, according to a news release. They will also discuss the latest treatment options, including minimally invasive robotic assisted surgery.
A free dinner will be available. Attendees should arrive early to see the state-of-the-art Da Vinci Xi surgical robot in person.
Area stroke support group to meet
The Laramie Area Stroke Support Group will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting days are Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.
