American Red Cross class planned for Saturday
American Red Cross classes are scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and May 18 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Pre-registration is required by emailing britt.thompson.wy@gmail.com. The class is $70 for the adult/child/infant CPR, first aid, AED course, according to a news release.
Free community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Walk With a Doc events planned
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. This event will feature Dr. Jean Allais, internal medicine/infectious disease, who will teach participants all about the new shingles vaccination Shingrix.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks, and there is an option to win a door prize.
Prime Time set for Monday
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is set for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Summit Room of IMH, 255 N. 30th St.
May’s program will feature Cancer Center Director Amy Smith disussing “When to Be Checked for Cancer,” according to a news release. Call 742-2142 to RSVP or for more information.
Classes planned at WIC clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. Tuesday and at noon May 16 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information.
Diabetes group set to meet May 10
The Diabetes Support Group plans to meet at 5:15 p.m. May 10 in the Happy Jack Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. This month’s speaker is Albany County Extension educator Julie Bazen talking about eating healthy and inexpensively, according to a news release.
The Diabetes Support Group welcomes anyone with an interest in diabetes to attend the free session for information and group sharing.
Public meeting will discuss veterans skilled nursing
The director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission and a member from the Wyoming Department of Health plan to host a public meeting to discuss veterans skilled nursing at 9 a.m. May 17 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
The meeting is to provide information and accept public comment regarding establishing a veterans skilled nursing facility in Wyoming, the availability of nursing home beds in the state, and the demand by veterans for a skilled nursing facility in Wyoming, according to a news release.
Call the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152 for more information.
