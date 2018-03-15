NAMI hosting education program
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is continuing a Family-to-Family Education Program. This program is for family and friends of seriously mentally ill adults, according to a news release. Classes are from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays through May 2 in the Peak Wellness Center Conference Room, 1263 N. 15th St. The program and it’s material are free.
The NAMI course covers explaining diagnoses, coping skills, medication information, communication techniques, problem-solving, self-care, advocacy and more about major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, panic disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, co-occurring brain disorders and addictive disorders and borderline personality disorder, the release states.
This course is designed specifically for parents, siblings, spouses, partners, teenage and adult children and friends who are caregivers or close to those with severe and persistent mental illness. This course is not appropriate for individuals who themselves have serious mental illness, the release states.
Call Sharon at 307-343-2685 or Mary at 760-6148 for more information.
Walk With a Doc events planned
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. This event will feature general surgeon Dr. Jack Ullrich speaking on colon cancer screening. March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
Pediatrician Dr. Daiva Olipra will speak April 15 on nutrition and children.
Dr. Jean Allais, internal medicine/infectious disease, will teach participants May 6 all about the new shingles vaccination Shingrix.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks, and there is an option to win a door prize.
Breastfeeding event planned for Monday
A free Community Breastfeeding Café is scheduled from 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. The event is welcome to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome.
Osteoporosis seminar set for Tuesday
The “Beyond Calcium and Vitamin D: Three Secrets to Help You Have Better Bones” seminar is from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. This event is free to the public.
Do you worry about breaking a bone as you get older? Do you see people who are hunched over with age and want to prevent that for you? Osteoporosis affects a fourth of women in the U.S. and more than 2 million men, according to the news release. Osteoporosis is a major contributor to broken bones as people age and can greatly increase the risk of a hip fracture, which is a significant cause of death for seniors. Unfortunately, the main advice many people are given in their 40s, 50s, and 60s is to just exercise and take vitamin D and calcium for bone health. In truth, there are many more nutrients needed for healthy bones.
Seminar attendees will learn:
— Why calcium and vitamin D alone are not good enough for strong bones
— The key nutrients most doctors won’t tell patients about that can reduce their risk of breaking a bone and help prevent them from becoming hunched over
— The hidden factors patients probably don’t know could be increasing their osteoporosis risk
Call Shawn Palmer at 742-6275, email aspencreeknaturopathicclinic@yahoo.com or go to www.wyomingnaturedoctor.com for more information.
Nutrition classes planned
A Cent$ible Nutrition class for WIC clients are scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Free community workout set for April 7
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. April 7 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Diabetes group set to meet April 12
The Diabetes Support Group plans to meet at 5:15 p.m. April 12 in the Happy Jack Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. This month’s speaker is Dr. John McPherson. He will be talking on oral care, according to a news release.
The Diabetes Support Group welcomes anyone with an interest in diabetes to attend the free session for information and group sharing.
