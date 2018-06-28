Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30–2:30 p.m. Sunday, Catherine Carrico, Ph.D. from the Wyoming Center on Aging, will speak on financial protection and fraud prevention, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Ivinson will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW Registered Student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Breastfeeding cafés, meeting, class scheduled
Two free Community Breastfeeding Café events are set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday and July 16 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, according to a news release. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is scheduled from 12:15-1 p.m. July 9 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. All in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding are welcome.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. July 11 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second Street. Call 721-2535 for more information.
Community workout set for July 7
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. July 7 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Nutrition classes planned at WIC Clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. July 10 and at noon July 18 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is planned from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays from July 10-Aug. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment. Space is limited, and the sign-up deadline is July 17. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet July 11
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. July 11 at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been. Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
