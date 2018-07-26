Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is set to continue from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment, according to a news release. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Community workout set for Aug. 4
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Aug. 4 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Walk With a Doc events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30–2:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Pat Engler-Parish, licensed clinical social worker with LIV Health, LLC, will be speaking about adjustments in aging, according to a news release. On Aug. 19, Amy Aldrich, OD with Snowy Range Vision Center, will be speaking on a topic to be determined.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet Aug. 8
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been. Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Alzheimer’s/dementia workshop planned for Aug. 16
“Preserving Memory: 5 Natural Steps to Prevent Alzheimer’s or Dementia So You Can Stay You” is slated for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St.
Shawn Palmer will be the guest speaker. This event is open to the public.
Alzheimer’s and dementia are frightening diseases for many, according to a news release. About 5.5 million people have Alzheimer’s in the United States, and this disease is expected to keep growing to 14 million people by 2050. Fortunately, there are steps people can take now to avoid becoming one of these statistics. Alzheimer’s and dementia are diseases that many people can prevent. In this talk, powerful strategies for avoiding Alzheimer’s and dementia are discussed.
Participants will learn:
— Why no drug will be able to match a natural approach for preventing Alzheimer’s or dementia
— Causes of Alzheimer’s and dementia people can control so they can keep their most precious memories
— Steps people can take so Alzheimer’s or dementia aren’t inevitable
Email aspencreeknaturopathicclinic@yahoo.com or go to www.wyomingnaturedoctor.com for more information.
