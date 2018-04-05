NAMI hosting education program
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is continuing a Family-to-Family Education Program. This program is for family and friends of seriously mentally ill adults, according to a news release. Classes are from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays through May 2 in the Peak Wellness Center Conference Room, 1263 N. 15th St. The program and it’s material are free.
The NAMI course covers explaining diagnoses, coping skills, medication information, communication techniques, problem-solving, self-care, advocacy and more about major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, panic disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, co-occurring brain disorders and addictive disorders and borderline personality disorder, the release states.
This course is designed specifically for parents, siblings, spouses, partners, teenage and adult children and friends who are caregivers or close to those with severe and persistent mental illness. This course is not appropriate for individuals who themselves have serious mental illness, the release states.
Call Sharon at 307-343-2685 or Mary at 760-6148 for more information.
Free community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Diabetes group set to meet April 12
The Diabetes Support Group plans to meet at 5:15 p.m. April 12 in the Happy Jack Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. This month’s speaker is Dr. John McPherson. He will be talking on oral care, according to a news release.
The speaker May 10 will be Albany County Extension Educator Julie Bazen. She will be talking about eating healthy and inexpensively.
The Diabetes Support Group welcomes anyone with an interest in diabetes to attend the free session for information and group sharing.
Walk With a Doc events planned
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. April 15 in the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. This event will feature Pediatrician Dr. Daiva Olipra speaking on nutrition and children.
Dr. Jean Allais, internal medicine/infectious disease, will teach participants May 6 all about the new shingles vaccination Shingrix.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks, and there is an option to win a door prize.
Chronic Pain: When Drugs and Surgery Haven’t Helped Talk planned for April 24
Chronic Pain: When Drugs and Surgery Haven’t Helped — 3 Natural Strategies to Reduce Pain and Bring Back Life’s Joy talk is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 24 at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. Shawn Palmer, N.D., will be the guest speaker. This event is free to the public. Are you tired of having your pain steal your energy and happiness? Have you hit a wall in how to control symptoms? Do you feel like no one understands or listens? According to the National Institutes of Health, 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from significant chronic pain or severe pain. More Americans are affected by pain than diabetes, heart disease, and cancer combined, according to a news release. Participants will learn:
— Key diet mistakes many people with chronic pain are making, and what specific changes in your diet can reduce symptoms
— How hidden organ dysfunction can worsen or cause exhausting chronic pain
— Everyday nutrients that can improve chronic pain so little daily tasks don’t have to feel like a marathon
Call Palmer at 742-6275, email aspencreeknaturopathicclinic@yahoo.com or go to www.wyomingnaturedoctor.com for more information.
Prime Time set for May 7
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is set for 11:30 a.m. May 7 in the Summit Room of IMH, 255 N. 30th St.
May’s program will feature Cancer Center Director Amy Smith. The speaking topic is yet to be determined, according to a news release. Call 742-2142 to RSVP or for more information.
