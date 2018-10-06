On Oct. 6, 1998, a man was tied to a fence post near a dirt road on the eastern edge of Laramie, robbed, beaten with a handgun and left for dead.
His name was Matthew Shepard.
“It was a .357 Smith & Wesson with an 8-inch barrel,” Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley said, flipping through photos of the crime scene on his desktop computer. “(The firearm) was completely covered in blood — the cylinder, the barrel, everything. Hairs were embedded in the wooden handle.”
On Oct. 12, 1998, Shepard died as a result of the Oct. 6 assault.
Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson were arrested, charged and convicted with Shepard’s murder. The courts would eventually put McKinney and Henderson behind bars, both with two consecutive life sentences.
Before that could happen, however, O’Malley — a commander in the Laramie Police Department detective division at the time — and his fellow officers had an investigation to conduct.
“It was a death penalty case, which are definitely different,” O’Malley recalled. “As a group, (the detective division) worked the case from beginning to end. It was my first my death-penalty-case investigation, and hopefully, it will be my last.”
LPD Police Chief Dale Stalder was one of the department’s public information officer when Shepard was murdered, but he was out of state training with the FBI during most of the investigation.
“In 1998, you didn’t really have the internet back then,” Stalder said. “So, I really learned about it through phone calls and newspaper articles.”
The case rocked the nation, brought hate crimes to forefront of national dialogue and inspired the Matthew Shepard Act, expanding federal hate-crime law to include crimes motivated by a victim's gender, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
While the gears of change began to churn across a nation, Stalder said the murder effected several aspects of life in Laramie, but policing was not among them.
“Long before Matthew Shepard, we had to report bias crime,” he explained. “So it wasn’t something new to us. For us, this was a homicide investigation.”
After Henderson and McKinney were sentenced, Stalder and O’Malley remained in Laramie, working their beats and watching the community re-evaluate itself in the aftermath.
“We were taken aback by the sheer amount of media intensity following Shepard’s murder,” Stalder remembered. “It was shocking to the community that it was being portrayed as homophobic. I don’t think Laramie, as a whole, was portrayed in the right light.”
A veteran of the force prior to Shepard’s murder, O’Malley said the hate crime opened his eyes to how a single event could transform a community forever.
“Before, I never really understood the profound impact a hate crime has on a group of people,” he said. “We had kids dropping out school. We had teachers leaving for other institutions.”
While Stalder and O’Malley said police training and investigative procedures did not change as a result of the murder, Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville said Shepard’s death continues to ripple through the city’s policy making process.
“The legacy of Matthew Shepard’s death made policy making more inclusive, and brought more of the community into focus,” Summerville said. “On policies like Laramie’s non-discrimination ordinance, we include everyone we can into the discussion and creation process.”
In 2015, Laramie became the first municipality in Wyoming to approve an ordinance prohibiting “discrimination of any person based upon his or her actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations,” city documents state.
“The ordinance’s guiding idea was twofold: the first idea was to provide an education opportunity and open dialogue with businesses, communities and local organizations about problems voiced by the LGBT community,” Summerville said.
Some of the LGBT community concerns brought to the Laramie City Council’s attention included a lack of equal access to housing and job opportunities with reasonable wages, she said.
“The second idea was to provide the legal incentive (to not discriminate) and codify it,” Summerville said. “We expect our community to be welcoming to everyone, and if they’re not, there are consequences.”
The act of policing may not have changed, but O’Malley said the police force did.
“Our younger folks are a lot more sensitized to issues of sexual orientation, because they’ve grown up with friends that were gay and lesbian,” he said. “When I was in high school, we didn’t see any of that, because it was such a closeted issue. Now, we’re hiring young cops, we’re hiring gay cops, we’re hiring lesbian cops, and that’s a good thing.”
Perceived as a masculine trade throughout a large portion of O’Malley’s career, O’Malley said there was a time when homophobia was commonplace in law enforcement.
“Matthew Shepard’s death didn’t affect me in a law enforcement perspective at all,” he said. “It affected me in a personal perspective. Prior to being involved on that investigation, I was pretty homophobic.”
O’Malley said he was mean-spirited regarding topics of sexual orientation and one of the first to crack homophobic jokes in the locker room.
“Because I was forced to interact with the gay community, which were all of Matthew’s friends … it flipped a switch in my head,” the sheriff reflected. “All the bullshit I bought into for the 46 years prior the myths and the stereotypes that surrounded the gay community were just that — myths.”
Nowadays, O’Malley speaks at conferences and seminars with law enforcement and civilians alike about the affects of Matthew Shepard’s murder on the Laramie community, LGBT community and sexual orientation in the work place.
“It has to start at the top with preventing some of the happy horseshit that used to go on in the locker rooms,” O’Malley said. “We’ve got to try to make people comfortable in the professions they’ve chosen.”
Recently, during a conference for gay and lesbian professional law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C., nearly every officer identified themselves as out to their coworkers, O’Malley said.
“I can’t imagine having to hide anything from my coworkers, and I’ve talked to people who’ve been in law enforcement for over 20 years and never came out,” he said. “What this is all brought home to me personally is the only difference between me and a gay person is sexual orientation. That’s where the difference quits.”
