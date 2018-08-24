When Wyoming legislators began discussing plans this month to rebuild all of the University of Wyoming’s dormitories, House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, presented an idea that was initially laughed off by his fellow committee-members on the Task Force on UW Housing.
Instead of having the dorms be rectangular and ordinary, Harshman suggested a different approach: build four new dorms, each shaped like a letter. From an aerial view, the four dorms would spell out UWYO.
The idea, he said Thursday, was inspired by the University of Utah’s Lassonde Studios, a student housing facility vaguely configured in a Dali-esque U shape.
Harshman chairs the legislative task force given responsibility in March for finding a way to replace all of UW’s aging dorms, which administrators see as a hindrance to their recruitment efforts.
So far, the task force has met five times this year.
When Harshman proposed his alphabetical dorms Aug. 2, other members of the committee largely laughed of the idea.
And yet when the task force reconvened Thursday, the committee was presented with rough designs and floor plans for dorms to bring Harshman’s dream to reality.
“Instead of building coastal fortifications like we currently have, we wanted to build something that’s very special,” Harshman said.
Matt Newman, an architect at Laramie’s Craft Collaborative, presented the committee with a cramped layout of the Harshman’s dorm proposal that would run along 15th Street, beginning at the College of Business and running up to Lewis Street.
Legislators on the task force have viewed that corridor as prime real estate for new dorms. If UW were to place dorms there, it could likely mean the elimination of parking by the student union and demolition of Wyoming Hall.
“Access to windows is a big part of this, and that’s why these shapes actually worked out quite well,” Newman said. “The W was the funnest.”
And while UW Facilities Construction Deputy Director Matt Kibbon the shapes were “in no way, shape or form the final design,” the designs drew only criticism from the task force.
“I don’t know if I’m a big fan” of the “novelty” of the designs,” said Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie.
Senate President Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, said the oblique angles would unnecessarily increase construction costs. The school spirit blazoned into the buildings’ design, Bebout noted, also wouldn’t even be noticeable from the ground.
“When you’re walking from dorm to dorm, you’re not really even going appreciate it. If you fly over it, you do,” he said.
Harshman disagreed.
“If you’re walking into the Y building, you’re going to know that’s a Y,” he said.
UW President Laurie Nichols said it’s far too premature to be considering building designs, and floor plans in the letter-shaped buildings did not reflect the needs of students.
“We really can’t design buildings until we have an end goal of what we want,” she said. “It’s not just about cramming as many beds into a hall as we can. We do want to have living-learning communities.”
Both trustees Kermit Brown and John McKinley said the task force should be focusing on finding ways to fund the dorms, not designing them.
“This task force should not be dictating to UW the size and location of the buildings,” he said.
Nichols also urged more restraint by the committee.
“Giving us general direction is welcome, but pinning down the shape and size of the buildings is really going to hurt us,” she said. “When I see the floor plans designed for these hallways, I get really nervous, because I don’t think students would tell us that’s what they want.”
The task force took steps over the past month to examine funding options for the dorms, and the Legislative Service Office presented the task force Thursday with a drafted bill to fund at least $200 million worth of dormitories for the University of Wyoming.
The initial bill calls for “Phase 1” of the housing project to replace all existing dorms with new buildings that will house 2,000 students. Each building should house no more than 600 students and the buildings should not exceed five stories, the bill states.
The draft only specifies the dorms should be constructed on campus between Ivinson and Lewis streets — west of 15th Street.
The bill also calls for a Phase 2 that would “incorporate the concept of a sophomore housing village” and providing housing for at least 1,500 students.
While UW’s current dorms house only about 2,000, administrators want additional space to accommodate growth.
Task force members have eyed the Fraternity Row and Sorority Row area as possible locations to expand housing into with Phase 2.
The committee even discussed the possibility of demolishing the Information Technology Center on Sorority Row’s east side and replacing it with dorms. That building was constructed in 2008.
John Hursh, a former state legislator representing Fremont County, said many alumni involved in Greek life are strongly opposed to any construction that further encroaches on that part of campus.
Those alumni, he said, include “very prominent donors to the university who would be very unhappy.”
“We’re rebuilding the Greek community with the great help of President Laurie, and trying to restore the historical vision that the trustees had back in the ‘40s and ‘50s,” he said.
If UW builds new dorms along 15th Street in “Phase 1,” it would surely eliminate parking and Kibbon presented information Thursday about the possibility to construct a parking garage. Building a garage with 500 parking spots would cost about $15 million. A garage with 1,500 spots would cost $30 million.
