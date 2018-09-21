A candidate for Laramie City Council this week received the endorsement of a national organization set on electing young progressives to seats in local government.
Brian Harrington, who is running to represent Ward 1, was one of two candidates to successfully emerge from the primary election for the two-year term on council. Victor Bershinsky also is seeking the seat. Harrington received the most votes in the primary at 437, followed by Bershinsky’s 245.
On Thursday, Harrington received the support of Run for Something, which was started out of co-founder Amanda Litman’s Brooklyn apartment on Jan. 20, 2017. Profoundly disturbed by the election of Republican President Donald Trump, Run for Something was one of several left-leaning organizations that appeared to spawn in reaction to 2016 election results.
Its goal is to elect a diverse array of progressive candidates in down-ballot elections across the nation. Run for Something’s leaders have ties to the 2016 campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and has received financial support from Clinton’s Onward Together PAC.
The organization touts endorsing 631 candidates from 48 states. Harrington is the first candidate in Wyoming to receive the support of Run for Something.
“I’m humbled and incredibly excited to join this group of young leaders and to receive this endorsement, especially as their first Wyoming candidate,” he said in a news release.
Co-founder Ross Morales Rocketto said Run for Something plans to have another small round of endorsements coming at the beginning of October. It’s possible, he said, that the organization could endorse other candidates in the Cowboy State.
Before deciding to run for council, Harrington volunteered for Run for Something. He dedicated his skills in graphic design and photography to candidates, mostly in the Colorado Front Range. After several months of work, Harrington said he was able to secure Run for Something’s endorsement.
While he’s already done a good deal of professional development training with Run for Something’s resources, Harrington said he’s not counting on significant financial contributions from the organization. Among all candidates seeking office in Albany County and Laramie, Harrington was the top earner, reporting more than $5,000 from nearly 50 donors in campaign contributions leading up to the Aug. 21 primary.
Unlike the Albany County Commission, the Laramie City Council is a nonpartisan body.
Harrington said he doesn’t shy away from the question of his political affiliation — he’s a Democrat — but the sort of partisan issues that usually fill national conversations aren’t what’s on his mind when he’s looking at policy for Laramie.
“My feelings on some of the hot-button issues nationally are really not going to have any sway on whether or not we put storm water drains in West Laramie,” he said. “Even a progressive person in Wyoming is going to be a different breed of progressive than if I was from someplace like California or New York. But I do think it’s important to have inclusive politics where everybody sees themselves represented in somebody.”
Bershinsky also said he doesn’t see his campaign as a having a partisan lean. In focusing on areas such as infrastructure, opportunities for businesses and quality of life, he said he just wants to do the best thing for Laramie.
“I really want to focus on the things that affect all of us rather than representing one party or other special interest groups,” Bershinsky said.
As far differences between himself and Harrington, Bershinsky said he’s not looking at things in that light. It’s just a matter of wanting to make Laramie the best city it can be, he said.
“I’ve lived here for 45 years and I plan to retire here,” Bershinsky said. “We all live here and live with our neighbors no matter what side of the political spectrum they come from.”
For Harrington, the “most glaring contrast” between himself and Bershinsky is the age difference. Harrington, 30, said he thinks politicos from younger age brackets are lacking representation in Wyoming.
“A diverse board functions better,” Harrington said. “Having differing views at the table makes for more creative solutions for problems. … Vic and I both really want to do well by Laramie. It doesn’t come down to one thing, but it is significant to have younger people represented.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.