Almost a third of candidates for Laramie City Council and Albany County Commission did not file their campaign finance reports by the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
However, several have attempted to file their campaign finance reports by email — which isn’t allowed. Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said two candidates, Mayor Andi Summerville and City Council candidate Paul Weaver, filed campaign finance reports after the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
To all candidates who have not filed campaign finance reports, Gonzales will send a letter informing them of a 21-day grace period to send in reports.
“In most cases, they’re pretty diligent about getting (reports) into the offices as quickly as possible,” she said.
If a candidate does not file a report within 21 days, that candidate is ruled ineligible and is handed a $200 civil penalty.
However, Gonzales said the county will make multiple attempts in the coming weeks to contact the candidates, who are also given an opportunity to ask for reconsideration of their disqualification after the 21-day grace period.
“We do our best to notify the candidates,” Gonzales said.
County races
In the race for County Commission, Republican challenger Thad Hoff compiled the most funds for the primary, relying entirely on personal funding of $2,750.
Maura Hanning reported $1,280, Pete Gosar reported $950 and Jerry Kennedy reported $625 in campaign funding.
Incumbent Tim Chesnut amassed $548.45 while incumbent Heber Richardson reported just $25 in contributions. Richardson told the Laramie Boomerang he’s simply reused the campaign signs from his first election bid.
Clinton Swierczek reported no campaign contributions, while candidates Klaus Halbsgut, Andrew Boheler, Tony Mendoza and David Thomason did file finance reports by Tuesday.
Facing a challenge from Tony Lopez, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent reported $2,986.15 of funding for her campaign with finances primarily provided by personally loaning her campaign $2,400.
Despite running unopposed, County Assessor Grant Showacre reported $375 in contributions and County Treasurer Tracy Fletcher reported $650. County Clerk Jack Gonzales and Sheriff Dave O’Malley each contributed $100 to their own re-election bids, despite also running unopposed.
City Council
Of the finance reports filed for the primary election, city council Ward 1 candidate Brian Harrington is the biggest spender in Albany County’s local elections.
Harrington reported $5,388 in campaign contributions for the primary.
In most of the county’s local elections, candidates are typically relying on their own checkbooks and small donations from a few acquaintances.
Conversely, Harrington reported he brought in $4,227 in individual donations from almost 50 donors.
The other three candidates vying for the unexpired two-year Ward 1 term reported a total of $1,732.70, making that city council seat the most costly local race so far.
In that race, Tim Nichols reported $1,062.70, Victor Bershinky reported $600 and Casey Frome reported $70 in contributions.
Jessica Stalder, who’s challenging Summerville for her Ward 1 seat, reported $1,818.03.
In the race for Ward 3, Erin O’Doherty reported $880.18, Jason Jensen reported $200 and Karl McCraken reported $25.
Ward 3 candidate Bryan Shuster and Ward 1 challenger Jason Shute both reported no campaign contributions.
Ward 3 candidate Christina Maki did not submit a campaign finance report by Tuesday.
