The Harney Street Viaduct is on schedule to be complete in the fall, Wyoming Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Steve Cook said.
“It’s going well,” Cook said.
“Most of the efforts are concentrated on the structure itself and (installing) all of the concrete between the bridge and Third Street — sidewalk, curb and gutter, all of t-he hard surfacing between the structure and Third.”
As part of a multi-million dollar project to replace the Clark Street Viaduct with the Harney Street Viaduct, the construction widened a portion of Snowy Range Road to four lanes, which will provide a consistent route from West Laramie to the four-lane viaduct once completed.
Building a four-lane bridge over the railroad tracks was first discussed around 1996 by a committee tasked with addressing problems with the aging Clark Street Viaduct.
The Laramie City Council entered into a cooperative agreement in 2013 with WYDOT for construction of the viaduct. S&S Builders, of Cheyenne, started working on the viaduct project in 2017 after being awarded a $23.5 million contract by WYDOT.
“They’re getting into the decking on the structure,” Cook said. “Once we get all the concrete deck placed, work will begin on the pedestrian rail, bridge rail and decorative lighting — all the stuff that goes on top.”
According to S&S Builders contract, Cook said traffic must be able to access the viaduct and new roadway by the end of September.
“Their current schedule actually shows them getting done early,” Cook said. “But construction schedules are so dependent on weather that we’ll have to see how that goes.”
Despite the complexity of the project, he said he’s happy with the current rate of progression.
“Overall, it’s a challenging project, and it’s gone well,” Cook said. “As soon as they get traffic onto the new roadway, they’ll move into demo of the old (Clark Street) bridge.”
