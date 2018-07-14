In the wake of controversy over the University of Wyoming’s new marketing slogan, the school’s administration became a topic of discussion during Thursday’s gubernatorial debate, hosted Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Public Media.
During the Cheyenne forum, the race’s frontrunners — Mark Gordon, Sam Galeotos and Harriet Hageman — all expressed support for UW’s new slogan: “The world needs more cowboys.”
Hageman said the backlash from some UW professors “demonstrates how we can gin up false controversies with some really absurd positions.”
Wyoming Public Media News Director Bob Beck, asked the Republicans candidates vying to be Wyoming’s next governor if UW’s Board of Trustees is acting appropriately in its recent “active role in trying to run the university.”
“It appears to have impacted morale on the campus,” Beck noted.
Trustees directed administrators to immediately move forward with the new marketing campaign Thursday.
While she “believe(s) in autonomy,” Hageman said the trustees have good reason to be “concerned with what’s going on at the university.”
The candidate further clarified her answer in a Friday email to the Laramie Boomerang.
Hageman said she’s heard from Wyoming residents that UW is “way too liberal” and does not “support or represent Wyoming’s culture or ideals.”
Other residents have told her the university should not have a diversity coordinator and “it was wrong for anyone associated with UW to object to or fight against allowing Dennis Prager to speak,” she said.
In 2017, right-wing nonprofit Turning Point USA faced sanctions from UW’s student government after the group invited conservative talk radio host Dennis Prager to speak on campus.
During Thursday’s debate, Hageman further suggested UW spends far too much per student.
In her follow-up with the Boomerang, she also said Wyoming residents are concerned that “the cost of tuition and fees have outpaced inflation” and questioned the number of administrators who are employed.
During the debate, candidate Sam Galeotos also expressed support for the oversight role played by the Board of Trustees, noting it has a “fiduciary responsibility to do what’s right for the university.”
(2) comments
Good to see that Mark Gordon, Sam Galeotos and Harriet Hageman see through this liberal nonsense at UW. It's sickening (as with MOST college campuses nowadays). It's time to purge the liberal deadweight from UW and elsewhere. College campuses have become nothing short of liberal/cultural marxist indoctrination camps for young minds. Total poison. Big baby cribs.
Quote: “It appears to have impacted morale on the campus,” Beck noted. Good! It's time for a permanent cleansing! Wasn't Laurie Nichols first act (or one of them) to hire a "diversity officer" at UW? What a laugh.
The Dennis Prager debacle was an outrage, also. This article is SPOT ON. Purge the liberal deadweight!
If recent polls are representative, Hageman will not be Governor. This seems appropriate given the world needs more cowboys, and even when I squint, Ms. Hageman does not look like one.
