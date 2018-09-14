The Wyoming Business Alliance hosted two of the candidates running to be the next governor of Wyoming on Wednesday in Laramie.
Democratic candidate Mary Throne was elected to the state Legislature in 2006 representing House District 11 out of Cheyenne. She said in her first six years, people from all corners of the state would come together and work on problems regardless of party affiliation. But in the final four years, she said it started to change and become more like the rest of the country, with focus on partisanship rather than common solutions.
Throne said she would not run away from any of her votes and is not changing her views to become governor. The boom and bust cycle needs to be broken, she said. She emphasized her belief that the state needs to take advantage of all Wyoming’s entrepreneurial energy.
During his opening remarks, Gordon said his experience as the state’s treasurer will help him as governor. He spoke about how his office differentiated the state’s portfolio in recent years to create a better income flow for the state. Gordon said he was proud of his work on Amendment A, which allows for the investment of non-permanent state funds.
“This last year, we made $900 million. With 580,000 people, that’s $1,500 in tax savings for every citizen in Wyoming,” he said.
Gordon repeated what he said during the primary about being fiscally conservative, pro-family, pro-second amendment and pro-limited government as governor.
The forum allowed members of the alliance to ask questions of the candidates, with the first driving at what the candidates would do as governor to draw more oil and gas investment to Wyoming.
Gordon said Wyoming’s government could make it more efficient to do business in the state. Trying to extend Wyoming primacy so there is a single application when businesses come to the state instead of dealing with state entities and federal ones like the Bureau of Land Management would help in that area, he said. Additionally, Gordon said the state needs to make it easier to get the product to market through investments into pipelines.
Throne said the state needs to consider its geography. It takes longer to get the oil to markets from Wyoming, and she said Wyoming needs to look at the barriers it has created. She criticized those who rail against the federal government but fail to work on removing those barriers Wyoming created.
Throne said one positive thing the current federal administration has done is to stop the “jurisdiction creep.” Wyoming already does a lot of the work on regulating water and air quality, and she would push back on federal “creep” into those areas.
The second question asked the candidates what they would do with Gov. Matt Mead’s signature economic diversification effort known as ENDOW, standing for Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming.
There are a couple of problems with it, Gordon said, and the next governor will be the one resolving them. He said the ideas needed to be realistic and he criticized how the University of Wyoming and community colleges were not involved from the beginning.
There are a lot of economic development bureaus in Wyoming, Gordon said. He would prefer for them to be focused so those looking to do business in Wyoming are dealing with just one agency. Instead of wandering around Cheyenne, he said “SWAT teams” from each agency could be deployed to help someone in a single location.
Throne said she was initially skeptical of ENDOW because of all the glossy panels and presentations that would make a “nice coffee table book.” However, Throne said the effort has come up with solid initiatives.
Elected leaders cannot outsource their responsibilities to panels such as the ENDOW executive council, Throne said. Leaders, she said, need to be able to make the tough decisions. One of the tough decisions will be changing the tax code to support a diversified economy, she said.
The Regional Economic Models Inc., or REMI, report was tremendous, Throne said, but most people involved did not need the report to show the problem. The REMI report indicated Wyoming would not be able to support a diversified economy based off its current tax structure. The services the government would need to provide for each new job would exceed the revenue generated from it. A presentation of those findings was given to the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee in June.
If the people of Wyoming do not rethink how they pay the bills, they cannot move forward as a state, Throne said. ENDOW, she said, is currently looking too far down the road. For example, she said ENDOW-related efforts should be focusing on areas such as early childhood education.
Both candidates asked for citizens to vote for them in the general election on Nov. 6. Gordon said he would have an open-door policy as governor and hopes Wyoming will continue to be accessible. Throne said she wants to bring “old fashioned Wyoming independence” and made the case she is not in the same category as national Democratic figures that often draw the ire of Wyoming Republicans.
