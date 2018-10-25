The backlash was predicted early.
When the Wyoming Legislature’s task force on University of Wyoming housing met for its third time in July, the possibility of constructing dormitories on Fraternity and Sorority Row was introduced.
The stretch contains some of the most available land on campus — and some of its most historic buildings.
Many members of the task force, which includes both legislators and UW administrators, bristled at the idea — one that would promise to upset mainly powerful donors and other players in Wyoming politics.
“I don’t know if we want to have that fight,” House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said at the July meeting.
“Why? Maybe we should have that fight,” Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said with a mischievous smile.
On Wednesday night, that fight arrived.
At least 100 members of UW’s Greek community came to a forum at the Wyoming Union to oppose a tentative proposal introduced last week.
Sean Blackburn, vice president for students affairs, fielded questions and complaints for more than an hour on what he called a “very preliminary” proposal that ranked 12 campus sites as potential places for new dorms.
The site listed as the fourth most desirable location would mean the demolition of both Tobin House and the Sigma Phi Epsilon house. The tentative plan called for construction of new dorms on that site by 2022.
Blackburn said repeatedly Wednesday the proposal is likely to change.
“No one has endorsed any of these sites,” he said. “There’s probably going to be another map before we get to any of these decisions.”
The Sig Eps’ reputation has been battered in recent years, including a bust during a 2017 party that led to 21 underage-consumption-of-alcohol citations and at least two expulsions.
Chris Jaworsky, president of UW’s Sig Eps chapter, said the potential of losing the house is especially disheartening considering the steps the chapter has taken to rebuild its reputation, including a recent application to be a residential-learning community.
“We no longer are a detriment,” he said. “We are an asset to this community. I could see it three years ago, but we are now a much better chapter.”
Baend Buus, a UW alum and Sig Ep, said administrators need to maintain active communication with the Greek community on all plans. Any perception that construction on the mall is inevitable, he said, “will kill the Greek community from the outside.”
Blackburn praised the Sig Eps for improving their reputation and stressed there’s no immediate threat to their house.
“I am not showing up at the house tonight with an eviction notice,” he said.
Other potential dorm locations included the far east end of Sorority Row — though those locations were not listed as likely sites.
Former Wyoming legislator John Hursh, who chairs the Sigma Nu alumni advisory board, told the Laramie Boomerang on Tuesday he felt misled after reading last week the proposal presented to the task force.
“We thought the issue was past us,” he said.
If UW administrators don’t renege on the plan, he said Greek alumni will “do everything we can do to stop it.”
“I’ve been a great defender of the university. I’ve never had to be in this position where I’m going to fight them,” he said.
At the Wednesday meeting, he assured the current Greek students a robust fight from alumni.
“If we have to go to the trustees, we’ll do that,” he said. “If we have to go to the Legislature, we’ll do that — to stop the infringement on the old mall.”
The number of Greek students at UW has nearly doubled in four years. Administrators, especially President Laurie Nichols, have expressed a dedication to continuing that growth.
Nichols was in the audience Wednesday, and several attendees praised her for embracing their concerns.
“There are a lot of presidents in recent memory that wouldn’t have wanted to come here tonight,” Buus said.
However, several students said Wednesday that even considering further encroachment on Fraternity and Sorority Row is likely to hurt recruitment — and deter other Greek institutions from creating UW chapters.
Blackburn urged all attendees to complete a survey, sent out to all students Monday, that asks for feedback on potential housing sites. He also promised a website that will update the community on all updates concerning the housing plan.
