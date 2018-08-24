The Albany County Court Supervised Treatment Programs will receive $1.23 million in new federal funding over five years after receiving a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
While Albany County’s drug court gets 100-160 referrals each month, it can only afford to treat 17 convicts at any given time.
“That’s just not enough for the need in Albany County,” drug court Director Amy Terrell said. “A lot of time, I meet with people that would be perfect for our program but we just don’t have space.”
With the new SAMHSA funding, Terrell said the program will be able to serve 40 people at a time.
The court will also work with its treatment provider, the Clinic for Mental Health and Wellness, to “help taper services to long-term care.”
When a person is convicted for a drug-related crime — or a crime in which their substance abuse was an underlying cause — he or she can be referred to the drug court program, which can allow the individual to forgo incarceration by making progress in the treatment program.
The program starts with high levels of treatment and supervision that taper over the course of 12 months.
Terrell said that using the drug court rather than incarceration for substance abusers should help combat addiction in the county.
“I believe that if you go into jail with a substance abuse problem, you come out with it,” she said.
In 2017, Albany County became one of nine drug courts nationwide to be recognized as a “mentor court” by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.
Albany County’s drug court now trains some of the more than 3,000 drug courts that exist in the U.S.
Terrell said becoming a mentor court gave Albany County “access to all the evidence-based studies.”
“Anything new in the drug court world … we get access to that quick,” Terrell said.
The management team for the drug court consists of Terrell, Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley, Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith, drug court magistrate Robert Southard, assistant city attorney Holli Austin-Belaski, defense bar Galen Woelk, Albany County prosecuting attorney Peggy Trent, Department of Corrections district manager Michael Schluck, University of Wyoming associate professor Eric Wodahl, Wyoming social services supervisor Ty Peterson and Albany County Commissioner Terri Jones.
