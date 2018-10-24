Increased grant funding given to Albany County by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be used to expand existing efforts of a coalition that offers sports programs for disabled military veterans.
The county first received the VA funds in 2016. Last year, about $59,000 was awarded. That amount was increased to $157,846 under the grant renewal, which runs through September.
Now with three years experience of providing programs, Albany County grants manager Tai Wright said the coalition has “really honed in on providing activities that are of interest and need.”
In the grant’s first two years, programs like tennis, strength training, biathlon and fly-fishing have been offered to almost 500 veterans.
While the grant is specifically aimed at disabled veterans and active duty personnel, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities project coordinator Corey Jenkins said any veteran can participates in most programs. All activities, however, need participation from a least one veteran with a service-connected disability.
Meeting that quota, Jenkins said, is “usually not a problem.”
“Especially with what we’ve been through as a country over the last 20 years,” he said.
The Wyoming Institute for Disabilities provides expertise related to access and assistive technology through training and technical assistance for coaches, equipment coordination and outreach efforts.
During the grant’s first two years, much of the programming targeted the Laramie and Casper communities. With increased funding, Jenkins said he wants to take programs that have been popular locally — like a tennis clinic with UW tennis coach Dean Clower — and offer them statewide.
While Jenkins said the coalition is still in the early stages of planning programming, collaborations are already planned for Converse, Laramie, Sheridan and Platte counties.
“We’re not going to divorce ourselves from our partners in Albany County … but we also want to take it outside of the county,” Jenkins said.
Many of the grant’s programs are run by the UW Veterans Services Center. With the increased funding, Jenkins said some of those programs that were previously limited to UW students will be expanded to target more veterans.
Programs offered by the grant are marketed through an outreach campaign called Mission Redefined Wyoming.
UW’s Veterans Services Center expects to serve 150 disabled veterans using the new grant funding. Casper Mountain Biathlon Club, another major partner in the coalition, expects to serve more than 200 disabled veterans.
