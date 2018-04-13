Mary Throne, a gubernatorial candidate, is running for office to try to decrease the state’s dependency on coal, oil and natural gas production by looking to other resources such as tourism and creating conditions to attract businesses.
“Even though I am a strong supporter of the energy industry in Wyoming, we have had our eggs in that basket for basically our entire history,” Throne said. “We are too dependent on that as a source of revenue and we need to create new opportunities.”
Unlike other parts of the state, Albany County has little in the way of energy production, but a variety of businesses in Laramie have helped keep the economy more stable during times of economic downturn, she said. By promoting other industries, other counties and municipalities could be more prepared for changes in the energy production industry, Throne said.
“I have visited with (the Laramie Main Street Alliance) and they have done a great job with the downtown, helping to create an environment for strong small businesses,” she said. “We were also out in a business park, which is really taken off, so there has really a lot of opportunities around the state that we need to capitalize on.”
Throne said the Wyoming government wouldn’t be able to redirect the state’s economy into other avenues directly. In order to make the change, the state would have to address its infrastructure issues to attract companies into coming to the state, she said.
“It is the governments’ job not to get in the way of those opportunities (to diversify) and I think that is what we have been doing in Cheyenne,” she said. “We have to keep Wyoming strong and keep it attractive, so if we are not going to invest in our infrastructure for example — roads, bridges and streets — no business is going to want to come here.”
Improving the Wyoming education system could also lure businesses to the state by providing a well educated work force. A well maintained education system could also attract more people with families to come to Wyoming, Throne said.
“If we let our K-12 system go down the tubes, which is basically what the senate was going to do in the last legislative session,” she said. “They were going to dismantle the K-12 education system that we have spent years developing and improving, then we will have young families leave the state.”
Bringing in more businesses into the state could also motivate people to stay or move into the state to find employment, rather than moving away, Throne said.
“Our population has been shrinking a little bit over the past few years while the states around us are growing, so we are not doing something right,” she said. “We keep on saying we want to bring people back to the state or not continue to export our young to northern Colorado, but we keep on making these same old decisions and waiting for the boom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.