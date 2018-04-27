More than half of the proposed specific purpose tax revenue requested by the city is slated for streets and storm drainage, according to city of Laramie documents.
During a Laramie City Council special meeting Tuesday, the council approved a resolution solidifying Albany County governments’ project lists for funds received from a proposed specific purpose, which will be put to the voters in August.
Additionally, the Albany County Commission and Rock River Town Council approved the resolution during separate meetings. State statute requires approval from two-thirds of the county’s municipalities and commissioners, according to city documents.
Because only two municipalities exist in Albany County, the resolution needed to be approved by all three governing bodies to appear on the ballot.
A 13-page document, the resolution lists each project and its cost, including five-and-a-half pages of Laramie’s prioritized street projects.
“The voters are never going to get out of the booth if they have to read all this,” Councilor Klaus Hanson said.
Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan said state statute dictates the entire resolution must be available for voters to read. But to make the information more digestible for the voters, the governing bodies planned to assemble a specific purpose tax education campaign.
“A lot of the length has to do with language that needed to be added about street projects,” Laramie City Attorney Bob Southard said.
The total amount requested from the specific purpose tax is about $65.5 million, and could take about 12 years to pay off, Albany County Deputy Clerk Kayla White said.
Listed below is a breakdown of where the money could be spent if approved by the voters.
Laramie
Total request: approximately $42 million
Project: Funds could be used to construct a new building and improve existing buildings for the Laramie Fire Department.
Allocation of total request: approximately $3.9 million
Project: Funds could be used for improvements to the Laramie Community Recreation Center and Ice & Event Center.
Allocation of total request: $2.5 million
Project: Funds could be used for improving and preserving the historic City Hall and Carnegie Annex building.
Allocation of total request: approximately $3.4 million
Project: Funds could be used for new and used recreational shared-use paths including construction of the Spring Creek Trail.
Allocation of total request: approximately $2.1 million
Project: Funds could be used for construction of new parks and improvements to existing parks as set forth in the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Allocation of total request: approximately $6.8 million
Project: Funds could be used for community and gateway enhancements near the city on Snowy Range Road, Third Street, Grand Avenue and highway interchanges.
Allocation of total request: $1 million
Project: Funds could be used for the protection of the Casper Aquifer, including improvement of the water quality monitoring network, property acquisition and wellhead security.
Allocation of total request: $250,000
Project: Funds could be used for construction and one-time major street reconstruction or overlay on select streets within city limits and storm drainage projects.
Allocation of total request: approximately $22 million
Albany County
Total request: approximately $12 million
Project: Funds could be used for exterior renovations and improvements to the Albany County Public Library.
Allocation of total request: $247,000
Project: Funds could be used for renovations and improvements to the county’s Road and Bridge Shops.
Allocation of total request: $100,000
Project: Funds could be used for renovations to the Albany County Courthouse and County Election Building.
Allocation of total request: approximately $1.1 million
Project: Funds could be used to replace Albany County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, acquire an electronic citation system and replace in-car video equipment.
Allocation of total request: approximately $1.1 million
Project: Funds could be used to purchase motor graders, trucks, rollers and other equipment for the Road and Bridge Department.
Allocation of total request: $2 million
Project: Funds could be used to renovate and update the county’s IT systems.
Allocation of total request: approximately $1.4 million
Project: Funds could be used for the Albany County Fair Board to purchase the Range Arena.
Allocation of total request: $427,184
Project: Funds could be used for renovations and improvements to the Albany County Detention Center.
Allocation of total request: $764,558
Project: Funds could be used for one-time major maintenance, renovation or reconstruction of select county roads.
Allocation of total request: $4.7 million
Rock River
Total request: approximately $4.5 million
Project: Funds could be used for water infrastructure projects, including replacing a portion of a raw water transmission line and creating a backup system for the drinking water transmission line.
Allocation of total request: approximately $3 million
Project: Funds could be used to replace sewer infrastructure, including a main line from Hall Street to Reed Street.
Allocation of total request: $95,000
Project: Funds could be used to acquire a road grader, skid steer, backhoe and construct an equipment shed.
Allocation of total request: $450,000
Project: Funds could be used to purchase a truck or trailer and additional dumpsters for the Rock River’s solid waste transfer station.
Allocation of total request: $149,173
Project: Funds could be used to acquire and renovate roads, including Avenue B.
Allocation of total request: $250,000
Project: Funds could be used to renovate Rock River Volunteer Fire Department fire house and purchase new firefighting equipment.
Allocation of total request: $455,073
Project: Funds could be used to improve the Rock River Town Hall, including replacing wastewater plumbing.
Allocation of total request: $50,000
Laramie Regional Airport
All three governing bodies agreed to dedicate about $7 million of the specific purpose tax to the Laramie Regional Airport. The money would be slated for a proposed terminal expansion project to facilitate growing passenger boarding numbers.
