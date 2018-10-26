Gubernatorial candidates faced off in a debate Thursday to a large crowd gathered in the A&S Auditorium on the University of Wyoming campus. The questions were submitted to the panel of moderators, including Joel Funk, managing editor of the Laramie Boomerang, Bob Beck, Wyoming Public Radio news director, and Alexandra Mulhall, ASUW vice president. The questions covered a large range of topics including health care, the economy, education as well as social issues.
Despite coming from different parties and backgrounds, the candidates do share several similar policy points. When asked about keeping the governor’s office transparent, all the candidates agreed it should be a priority to ensure the people of Wyoming can properly understand complicated issues like the budget.
“We need to get the people of Wyoming involved and active,” Libertarian candidate Lawrence Struempf said. “One thing I want to do as governor is to get a committee made up within each county and have them … work together to help identify the strengths and weaknesses within the counties and figure out how the budget of the state interacts with them and how the state can best benefit each county. Hopefully, these committees can then work and help get the local communities more involved and more aware.”
Many of the candidates also agreed the economy needed to focus on encouraging entrepreneurs to stay and grow here. Mark Gordon, Republican candidate and current state treasurer, said the governor’s office needed to take advantage of Wyoming’s limited regulations to encourage business growth in the state.
“Thinking about it, Wyoming is one of the least-regulated, greatest opportunities ever for millennials to be able to build businesses,” Gordon said. “That is what I would like to see us do. … We can make it an easier, more efficient interface so that when you want to start a business, grow an existing business or move or relocate a business, that can be an easier process. That’s something I would pursue.”
Of course, they can’t agree on every issue. They had sharp, differing opinions in almost every one of the social issues. After Constitution Party candidate Rex Rammell’s remarks on wanting to limit abortion access and his skepticism of Wyoming’s gender wage gap, many in the audience started to boo and heckle him.
“The direction of Wyoming is on the line,” Rammell said. “According to this audience, we’re not red at all. I am a Conservative. … I believe in freedom, and I’m not sure if all of you guys do. … I want to thank the portion of the crowd that is respectful. … I wrote a book on the Constitution, and how we were moving away from it. I find your behavior very rude, and this is not appropriate behavior at any level. You are at an academic setting; you need to be respectful.”
A few other questions involved health care, especially Medicaid expansion. Gordon said he didn’t want to look at expansion and instead wanted to look at what other states, including Maine and Alaska, have done to provide health care to their uninsured. Democratic candidate Mary Throne said she wanted a real answer out of him.
“With all due respect to treasurer Gordon, you just failed to tell anyone how you will cover the Medicaid population,” said Thone, who is a supporter of Medicaid expansion. “Alaska also expanded Medicaid. So, I would ask treasurer Gordon during his 30-second rebuttal to please tell us what he’s going to do with the 20,000 people who can’t get health care in Wyoming and cost our entire system money. Maine? … Good grief. We’ve got Montana and Colorado right here in this region that have expanded Medicaid with success.”
Candidates also disagreed on whether Wyoming was spending enough on its K-12 education. Throne and Struempf said further cuts could cost jobs or weaken school districts, while Rammell said he thought the education system spent way too much per child as it is. Gordon said he wanted to find more adjustments and savings by working with the school board. As a former teacher, Struempf was worried about the prospect of cutting education funds.
“We have economy of scale in Wyoming, so of course it’s going to cost more per student,” Struempf said. “But looking at it, we cannot cut anymore. We’ve cut so much, and you can only cut something so much until it dies. The more we cut the more people we lose, the more education we lose. So, we have to stop cutting.”
Most of the candidates did agree Gov. Matt Mead’s economic diversity initiative ENDOW was a great start to broadening Wyoming’s revenue options to help fund things like education. However, each had their own ideas on how to watch it flourish. Rammell had an entirely different approach to economic diversification.
“I think we have a better solution,” Rammell said. “Treasurer Gordon has been in charge of a $20 billion investment portfolio we send to wall street in hopes we’ll get a decent return. I think we need to bring that money back to Wyoming. … Boy, I tell you, it would ignite the engine for the capitalists, and you would see it take off. It’s capital that drives economies, and we have the capital and we’re sending it out of state. I think this is a better solution than ENDOW.”
When asked about enacting a nondiscrimination law for LGBT residents in the state, Rammell and Gordon said they were against passing a law and instead looked to personal responsibility and leadership. Throne said it was crucial to show potential new residents that they would be safe to bring their lives to the state.
“I support a nondiscrimination law,” Throne said. “If we want to tell the world we are truly open for business in Wyoming and truly welcoming to all people, if we want to encourage the tech world to move here, we need a nondiscrimination law. … You can show leadership, but if there’s no remedy, if there’s no way to protect a person from losing their job or not getting housing because they are gay, they would need a law. That’s why we have so many civil rights laws. … This is an area where Wyoming needs to change.”
Throughout the course of the debate, each candidate expressed their desire to make a better Wyoming because they all have a long history in the state, even before politics. The candidates also agreed that young people are the future of Wyoming, and each said they thought it was important for young people to get out and vote.
“I think the Governor really needs to engage across all of Wyoming’s population, but the reason the 18-to 35- [year-olds] are group we all want to be active and voting is … your generation has lot on the line,” Gordon said. “We have put a lot of debt on you, we have caused enormous amounts of challenges for you to have to deal with. So, it’s really a terrific time for you to be able to step up, make a difference in the race, and as politicians we have to pay attention to you.”
Albany County residents can still register to vote up through Election Day, Nov. 6.
