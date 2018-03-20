A1 Recovery and Towing owners Shane Swett and Nicole Candelaria could very well be the reason you, a loved one or a neighbor are alive today.
This is because, for two decades, Swett and Candelaria have ushered in the New Year by getting people home safe on a night known for over-drinking. Between their own vehicles and those of their 12-15 volunteers, the pair coordinates rides for 200-600 people on New Year’s Eve, transporting them between houses, parties, bars and restaurants free of charge.
The Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving took notice, bestowing A1 Towing with the Saving Lives Award for the local business’ annual Safe Ride, Safe Tow effort.
Candelaria said she was shocked and honored by the recognition.
“We can really give back when we do this,” she said. “Our goal is really for Laramie to have zero DUIs. We’ve only done it once out of 20 years, but at least we’re slimming it down to 1-3 (DUIs) each year.”
Swett said he and Candelaria viewed the service simply as “taking care of where you live,” and was grateful for Gov. Matt Mead’s recognition.
“We’ve been very blessed,” Swett said. “The (Albany County) Sheriff’s Office has recognized us — the (Laramie) Police Department, the mayor, the city council. This is the third time the governor has given us an award — this governor twice now. We’re very blessed to be in a community that thinks so much of us, because I just think we’re doing what’s right.”
Candelaria lost her brother to a drunk driving accident in 1993 — a loss that motivates the service offered by A1 Towing each New Year’s Eve. With short response times, a committed volunteer base and a desire to cut down on both the life-threatening and legal ramifications of drunk driving, A1 offers Laramie residents a safer way to celebrate.
“It’s something we do to give back for my brother,” Candelaria said.
The service offers both free rides and free tows.
“We always try to get the word out that we’ll pick them up at their home and drive them to the restaurants or bars — that they don’t even have to drive there,” Candelaria said. “But if they do, we will either tow their vehicle home or we will pick a second driver and we’ll get their vehicle home safely with them, so they have their vehicle first thing in the morning.”
Swett said anyone should feel comfortable calling the service when they find themselves in need of a ride Jan. 31.
“People call from house parties — so they’ll be like, ‘We have 17 of us, can you take 17?’ — so we will,” he said. “We will take those 17. We don’t care.”
Candelaria said couples sometimes use the service to go to dinner and use the service again throughout the night as they move from place to place.
“We’ll take you back wherever you want to go,” she said. “We’ll pick people up at their house, take them to restaurants, pick them up at the restaurants and take them to bars, then take them home. It doesn’t matter if it’s one person or 25 people. We’ll come get all of you.”
The service exists to make the community a safer place, Swett said, adding A1 will continue to provide the award-winning service that sometimes seems too good to be true.
“I think the hard thing for some people to grasp is it’s free,” Swett said. “It’s the one time you get something for nothing.”
