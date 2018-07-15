Hundreds, if not thousands of people crowded the Laramie Jubilee Days parade route Saturday morning along Third Street, Grand Avenue and Ninth Street.
The morning sun beat down on the crowds from a cloudless sky encouraging most attendees to crowd in the shade of trees and buildings. By the time the first parade entry, members of American Legion Post No. 14 carrying the American and Wyoming state flags, reached the intersection of Third Streets and Ivinson Avenue around 10 a.m., it was 82 degrees outside.
The parade featured about 92 entries ranging from the Laramie Jubilee Days royalty to a pink John Deere tractor driven by a member of the Centennial Antique Tractors and Engines Club. In addition to several campaign floats for the primary election in November, both Gov. Matt Mead and Mayor Andi Summerville rode in the parade.
“That was an amazing turnout,” Summerville said. “I’ve never seen so many people at a Jubilee Days parade.”
Riding in the back of a pickup truck with her family, the mayor’s vehicle directly followed Mead’s orange Jeep.
“The theme was 150 years of the Gem City on the Plains,” Summerville said. “It was great to see the theme played out on so many floats. That’s what we want, to see our history told through so many different perspectives.”
While neither the mayor or the governor typically ride in the parade, Summerville said this year, they entered the lineup in celebration of Laramie and Albany County’s 150th anniversary.
From the sidelines, a group of women fist pumped and cheered for a dentistry float.
“Wooo!” Johnna Hall shouted. “Heck yeah, teeth!”
The group cheered for the Wyoming Democrats float, and again for the Wyoming Republicans float. They cheered for the candy throwers and hollered huzzah at the bull fighters. In fact, they cheered, hooted and praised nearly every single float in the parade.
“I just graduated from (the University of Wyoming),” explained Hall, a native of Austin, Texas. “We were trying to go west to the Snowies today, but there was a parade in our way. So, we decided to make the best of it.”
She said the group really enjoyed seeing the numerous Laramie High School reunion floats, but the women’s suffrage entry was their favorite.
Near the corner of Third Street and Grand Avenue, Matt Ribord trimmed Donald Coon’s neckline with an electric razor inside 7220 Barbershop, 215 S. Third St.
The duo watched the precession through the barbershop’s giant picture window and open door.
“I had to park pretty far away, because I forgot about the parade,” Coon said. “But I got a good view of everything going on, so that’s pretty cool.”
Ribord switched to scissors and touched up a few areas on Coon’s new do, before briefly pausing to watch a classic Chevrolet Super Sport roll by.
“This is what I love about small towns,” Ribord said. “You show up to work one day, and there’s a parade not 10-feet from your shop.”
