Gubernatorial candidate Mark Gordon has high hopes for Laramie, Albany County and Wyoming’s futures and said he’s ready to put in the work to “move the ball forward.” The Republican candidate’s goal as governor would be to take advantage of potential economic drivers such as the University of Wyoming, small businesses and outdoor tourism while simultaneously looking at ways to make government more efficient.
Gordon, a rancher and small businessman from Kaycee, said many of the people he’s talked to while campaigning and visiting Laramie and Albany County are concerned about finding good jobs, especially students like his daughter graduating with masters or other advanced degrees. Gordon said he wants to take advantage of Wyoming’s low regulatory burden and support new businesses to help graduates find more jobs so they can stay, work and grow both in Laramie and around the state.
“We’ve got a great education system,” Gordon said. “How do we translate that to a future here? People are obviously concerned about what the future of the university is, what the future of the town of Laramie and Albany County are.”
One of Gordon’s goals is ensuring the university and community colleges in Wyoming have ample support and funding since they are such a big economic driver for Laramie and the state — both now and in the future. He said he wants the state to get out of the way and let the university create its own path.
“I think the university gets a lot of pulls,” Gordon said. “It gets pulled from the Legislature, gets pulled from large donors, gets pulled from its faculty and students and everyone else. So, I’d like to give it the support it needs to be able to stand up as an institution and have some ability to direct its future, and I think [President Laurie Nichols] is doing that.”
Since UW is the state’s only four-year institution, Gordon said he also wants to create more scholarship opportunities, similar to the Hathaway Scholarship, for community college and technical school students so people have more options for education.
“I think a lot of the economic future of the state is tied in some way through its academic institutions.” Gordon said. “Dr. Nichols and I have talked about the way that we can extend our educational opportunities out to community colleges, which also provide remarkable opportunities. … We’ve worked hard to make sure the way the state’s portfolio runs helps to benefit and gives the most security to the school going forward. I like to hope we can do the same thing for community colleges, and as we get into career and technical education — rather than trying to split off a piece of the Hathaway, which has a very strong importance for the state going forward — I’d like to set up another Hathaway-like fund for our community colleges.”
Of course, scholarships and university funding require revenue, a hot topic this election cycle. Gordon has served as Wyoming state treasurer for more than five years, and his ideas of how to gain some economic stability include taking better advantage of tourism opportunities around the state, especially Albany County.
“In terms of promoting Wyoming’s assets, I think we can do a better job,” Gordon said. “Right now, a lot of people love to go to Yellowstone, love the Tetons, but I think we can expand that out and market a Wyoming experience. One of the things that I think we could easily do, too, is in our promotional materials we could also include Wyoming-manufactured items. … Giving people more opportunities to promote that stuff so that they can feel more a part of the community.”
Gordon said he knows revenue is an issue not just at a state level, but in local communities, too. He added he also wants the state to provide more support to local governments, but not just monetarily. The state can help provide access to experts in a field, programs and grants.
“That really comes to a piece of my platform, which is, what can the state do to provide more resources to local communities?” Gordon said. “And that’s not just money, that’s technical expertise — maybe the university fits into that to some degree, because we have so many small communities that might be able to benefit.”
Gordon added when the Treasury expanded the range of investments local communities can make, the state started getting better returns. He’d like to see more diverse sources of revenue, but Gordon said he isn’t sure if raising taxes or allowing cities to tax citizens more freely is the answer to revenue issues. Accountability is important, and Gordon said he thinks there are steps to be taken before resorting to taxing.
“I am not in favor of the state raising its taxes until we’ve really fully exercised our options to figure out if we can be more efficient or do the same job in a better way,” Gordon said.
Gordon added he wants to take efficiency to Gov. Matt Mead’s ENDOW economic diversification model as well. Although he liked the direction it’s started, Gordon said elements of it need “re-envisioning, repurposing and reorganizing.”
“We have a number of different agencies, and it makes it difficult for people to understand how to maneuver through all that,” Gordon said. “So, try to take a look at exactly what their purposes are and figure out if there are more eloquent ways for us to be able to address those needs. Part of what I’ve said is, ‘How do we make it easier and more efficient to do business in Laramie and the surrounding community?’”
Another issue in need of reorganizing is K-12 funding. Gordon said efficiency studies have helped save money in areas like purchasing, but he wants each district to assess its own financial strengths and weaknesses.
“There’s conversations we’re going to have about how many districts does the state need to have,” Gordon said, “but I think it comes back to making sure that our school boards have latitude but also the accountability to be able to make decisions in respect to how they run their own budgets, because every district is going to be different.”
Gordon and the other three gubernatorial candidates are scheduled to participate in a debate from 5:15-6:45 p.m. Oct. 25 at the A&S Auditorium on the UW campus. The event is free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.