Lawrence Struempf, Libertarian candidate for governor, wants to break away from the two-party system to give Wyoming residents a chance to vote on ideas without focusing on party lines. A long-time Laramie resident, Struempf said he feels his stance on public lands, clean energy and economic diversification can help Laramie, Albany County and the state prosper.
Compared to most politicians, Struempf said he feels like he has a better understanding of the working voter. Being one himself, he said he hasn’t been able to campaign as aggressively as most candidates can.
“I’ve lived in Laramie a long time,” Struempf said. “Working 40 hours a week, I do not have the leisure or the ability to go campaign around the state.”
Despite the campaign limitations, Struempf is still passionate about his ideas for making both Laramie and the state better. With his experience as a network system engineer for a Fortune 500 company, Struempf said he feels the state should take information technology and cybersecurity more seriously, especially when looking at blockchain technology. He said he also wants to encourage more IT and data centers to consider Laramie as a potential location because of some of its unexpected benefits.
“This is a big thing when we’re looking to bring the blockchain and the data centers and all the tech to Wyoming,” Struempf said. “We need a leader that understands how that works. With Laramie and Cheyenne, one of the greatest opportunities we have are data centers and high-tech IT companies because we have some of the lowest cost of electricity in the nation. We have some of the coolest temperatures which are ideal for data centers.”
Data centers use a great deal of electricity, and Struempf said he is hoping to capitalize on both its usage and production to potentially increase state revenue.
“Almost half — or about half — of the electricity we produce in Wyoming is sold out-of-state, and therefore it is never taxed,” Struempf said. “I think the people of Wyoming would agree on reducing a percentage of the usage tax and transferring that to a production tax, so that Wyoming gets more revenue from it.”
In addition to looking at restructuring electricity taxes, Struempf also supports local governments like Laramie’s having more autonomy to tax themselves. However, he said he is against any proposed state income tax and thinks there are other ways to build revenue, including developing the state’s renewable energy portfolio. Struempf said Wyoming is one of the few states without one, and the opportunity won’t be around for long.
“We have more wind energy proposed to come here than we would be losing in coal, as I understand, but we need to get it here or we will not have it,” Struempf said. “Right now, wind power is the most profitable. … Solar [prices] keep decreasing, and if solar gets down close to wind, then people will put their money in solar and go to Arizona or Nevada rather than Wyoming. So, we’ve got a window while wind is most profitable to bring them here.”
Struempf said focusing on clean energy can help increase tourism, something that is “critical” to the state. He grew up in Pavillion, Wyoming, where there was controversy on whether fracking in the area caused the drinking water to be toxic. Struempf said he believes in the importance of clean resources and keeping federal public lands away from state control.
“It’s important that we keep the water clean, the air clean, and the land clean to attract tourism and that we maintain both the federal and state public lands.” Struempf said. “A lot of people are saying they want to transfer the federal lands to the state. I strongly disagree with that because the federal government has iron-clad contracts that prevent the federal land from becoming private, and Wyoming doesn’t have such strong rules.”
Public lands belong to the public, added Struempf, and private land owners should not be able to cut off access to public lands, which are a big draw for tourists who enjoy the outdoor industry around Albany County and the state.
“I did research and found out that 30 percent of Wyoming’s public lands are inaccessible to the public because they’re surrounded by private land,” Struempf said. “One of the big things I would do as governor is either ensure there is access to the public lands for the public or figure out some way to sell it where we would get revenue for the state. Right now, we’re not getting taxes on it, and we’re not able to use it. I believe that by opening up more public lands; that helps tourism.”
Struempf said he also thinks any of the revenue from natural resources found on public land should go to growing Wyoming as a whole, not specific counties. He also wants to look at making sure the state is getting fair prices for its oil, coal, natural gas and other resources before they run out.
“I believe that we need to look and see what the other states in the nation are receiving for their natural resources,” Struempf said. “We need to make sure that Wyoming is making that much, that we’re not just giving it away. Then we need to use those resources to help diversify and grow our economy and our education so that when it is gone — which it will be — we have other infrastructures to replace it.”
As an educator, Struempf said he wants to ensure K-12 education and post-secondary schools are adequately funded to promote economic diversity and growth. He added he wants to shift cuts away from teachers who “are on the front lines” and look at other ways to conserve funding.
“The hospitals have become so much more efficient by combining forces and services,” Struempf said. “So instead of Cheyenne, Laramie and Fort Collins, Colorado, all having a doctor that does rare or less frequent operations, they have one that they share. … So, I can definitely see that for more remote schools. You don’t need a principal for a school of 20 students; you could have a principal who oversees like four or five small schools, and then still have the teachers there that do the work. … So, you have a variety of ways you can look to cut costs without getting rid of teachers.”
Ultimately, Struempf said he knows running with a third party has its challenges, he hopes he can introduce even just 10 percent of residents to his idea of a central party and compromise. Struempf said his goals are in line with the core values of modern libertarianism, including individual freedoms, and keeping Wyoming fiscally conservative.
“Growing up on a farm, you can’t just buy new stuff,” Struempf said. “You have to fix it and make it work. You have to get used parts. So, I know how to make things work. I know how to negotiate and work with people to build compromise.”
