Constitution party candidate for governor Rex “T-Rex” Rammell loves to think outside of the box and thinks Albany County will like some of his ideas. After his first political campaign 16 years ago, Rammell has been heavily involved in politics in Wyoming and Idaho ever since. If elected governor, Rammell wants to see big changes to the state’s public land management, its investment portfolio and school funding.
“I’m conservative, but that doesn’t mean the people of Albany County won’t like my ideas,” Rammell said. “I’m more of a pragmatist to be honest with you. I look at the state budget and I see problems and … doesn’t matter what your political position is, you have to have a strong economy.”
As a self-described cowboy and founder of the American Cowboys Association, Rammell wants to take Wyoming’s 30 million acres of federal land, including the Snowy Range and Medicine Bow National Forest, and make them state-managed land instead. Rammell said the state could beautify its forests more effectively than its current managers are; but that doesn’t mean Rammell wants to see all those lands go to private interests, he said.
“I think the federal government is basically destroying the state of Wyoming,” Rammell said “I believe that we’re half a state because of all the ground the federal government controls. A lot of Laramie people are concerned about the public land issue because Snowy Range is really close, and the forest is not healthy. The beetles have killed a lot of trees and they’re worried about forest fires. I think if the state had control of the land, we could actually make our forests much more beautiful. … There’s this myth that if the state got control of the public lands, we’d sell it. Our state constitution actually forbids that. … So, I’m talking about managing it, not owning it. … I think we could do a better job of it, which would make it more attractive for tourists.”
Fossil fuels currently make up around 70 percent of the state’s revenue, but Rammell said that environmental groups have used the federal court system to attack the mining sector, leading fuel industries like coal to their decline. Having the state managing the public land would help with this issue, Rammell said, but Wyoming also needs to rely less heavily on the fuel industry.
“We’ve got to diversify the economy,” Rammell said. “So, my solution was to infuse the capital into Wyoming — which would include Albany County — and let the entrepreneurs take Wyoming in a modified direction. Not giving up on the fossil fuel industry, but allowing the entrepreneurs to strengthen the non-fossil fuel sector, which is everything else.”
Rammell added the state managing its own public lands would also bring extra revenue in grazing fees and mineral rights, which are now going to the federal government.
Any additional revenue can help prevent implementing any additional taxes, something Rammell has promised not to do. Rammell looks to North Dakota, the only state in the union to use a state bank for its investment money, as a new model to bring capital to Wyoming. He said he wanted to stop putting the state’s money to Wall Street and invest it somewhere much different.
“I support bringing home the investment money that we use in Wall Street and using that as capital for business loans to start up businesses and existing businesses,” Rammell said. “I think it just makes sense to bring that money home to bank our own companies in a low-risk loan program. We still get a good return, but the really nice thing is we infuse all that capital into the Wyoming economy, and then the economy really gets rolling and it diversifies itself. That’s the beauty of it. … Let the entrepreneurs diversify the economy instead of government picking and choosing the winners.”
Rammell said the loans’ interest rates would be reasonable and would use the existing bank structure in Wyoming.
The state bank model’s revenue could also keep the University of Wyoming’s funding stable, something Rammell said he supports. However, he added the support for the university hinges on the strength of the economy, so building up the economy would in turn help the university and vice versa.
“We need a program of higher education, something we can be proud of and to educate our people,” Rammell said. “I see UW’s role going forward as help for the economy, not hurting it.
[We need to] make sure they’re adequately funded, make sure we have the right personnel running the program out there. I think it’s one of the best institutes in the West already, so I would just be there to support it.”
Although Rammell values UW’s efforts and importance as the state’s four-year institution, he said he thinks our spending per student in Wyoming’s K-12 schools is too high, especially compared to student achievement scores.
“We’re in the top ten of states of spending per student and we’re in the bottom of achievement scores,” Rammell said. “I think Utah spends the least per student in the country, and Idaho is right behind them, yet the achievement scores in both states are better than Wyoming’s. So, it’s not money that’s making the difference, it’s the model. … I believe that school choice will increase competition, which decreases price and increases quality of education, so I think school choice is the answer like Utah does. That would bring the price down per student and the achievement scores up per student and that’s what we want.”
Ultimately, Rammell said he loves calling Wyoming home, as an outdoorsman, rancher, scout master and more. He said he’s working to make Wyoming the best it can be.
“Wyoming’s just got trillions of dollars of natural resources,” Rammell said. “I really believe the federal government is the problem. A lot of who I am is trying to get them out of the state and let the state run things. Hopefully if we get that, we’d at least be in control of our own future.”
A gubernatorial debate featuring all four candidates will be held from 5:15-6:15 Oct. 25 at the A&S Auditorium on UW’s campus. The event is free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.