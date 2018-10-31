Democrat Pete Gosar, who’s vying to unseat either Tim Chesnut or Heber Richardson on the Albany County Commission, reported the most campaign contributions among local races in the pre-election reports due Tuesday.
Gosar reported $5,370 in contributions, including $1,800 in self-financing.
Chesnut reported $1,250 in funding, while Richardson did not file a campaign report by the 5 p.m. deadline. Republican Jerry Kennedy, also a former commissioner, is the fourth candidate in the race and reported $700 in contributions.
Jayne Pearce was the only listed contributor for a political action committee named Committee for Responsible Commissioners, which reported just $100.
The race for Albany County Treasurer is one of the most highly financed races in the county this year.
Democrat Tracy Fletcher reported $1,400 in contributions as she looks to replace retiring Treasurer Linda Simpson. Fletcher, Simpson’s chief deputy, faces a challenge from Republican Michael Pearce, who reported $5,039 in total contributions.
Incumbent Sheriff Dave O’Malley reported $300 in his re-election bid against Tim Hale, who reported $1,131 in contributions.
As in the primary, Brian Harrington was the top fundraiser for the Laramie City Council race. Running for Ward 1’s unexpired two-year term, Harrington reported a total of $4,884 in contributions, with the bulk of that coming from 44 different small donors.
Harrington’s running against Victor Bershinsky, who reported $3,445 in contributions.
In her re-election bid for Ward 1, Mayor Andi Summerville reported $2,205 in funding, while Jessica Stalder did not file her report by the Tuesday deadline.
Paul Weaver, running unopposed in Ward 2, reported no contributions.
In the Ward 3 race, Erin O’Doherty reported $855, the only candidate in that district reporting more than $50.
Albany County Fire District No. 1 board chair Art Sigel reported $1,409 in his re-election bid against challenger James Lee.
Lee reported $1,733 in funding, including contributions from two different fire chiefs and one assistant fire chief.
Two candidates are running for the at-large seat on the Albany County School District No. 1 board.
Incumbent Lawrence Perea, who did not file his report, is running against Robert Mobley, who reported no contributions.
In the race for the board’s Area A seats — representing just Laramie —Nathan Martin reported the most funding, with $1,335 at his disposal. Beth Bear reported $263, Jason Satkunam reported $386, while incumbent Jason Tangeman did not file his report.
