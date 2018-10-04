Three Albany County Republican candidates for the Wyoming House of Representatives met Tuesday night at the Lincoln Community Center to discuss their approach to the upcoming election, in which all three face off against Democrats.
Roxie Jackson Hensley, an attorney and owner of Roxie’s On Grand, is looking to defeat Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, and promised Tuesday to “have a strong voice” in the Legislature if she’s elected.
“I don’t back down,” she said.
“We need to get Roxie elected,” said Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie. “We need her voice.”
Furphy and Bill Haley of Centennial said they’ve been able to use their differing strengths to advise each other and add value to the Legislature in during the past term — both their firsts in the House.
Haley is a retired game warden and said his his career has made him particularly valuable on agricultural and wildlife issues, like his current work on the Sage Grouse Implementation Team.
“I’ve gotten to work with all the ranchers in the county,” he said. “I know enough people, that when there’s an issue that I don’t know about, I know who to call, and that’s important.”
Bill Haley is now facing a challenge from Democrat Jackie Grimes.
Fellow Democrat Lorraine Saulino-Klein is aiming to unseat Furphy in November.
Both Haley and Furphy expressed gratitude for being retirees — which they said gives them time to do the job well.
“It takes a heck of a lot of work. I work at it every day. It’s not sitting over (in Cheyenne) for 6-8 weeks with a suit and tie on,” Haley said. “After a couple years, you know the lobbyists but you also know the agency heads that come to these meetings, and you build a rapport with them.”
As a retired banker, Furphy said he’s useful in helping the state through its fiscal troubles.
“I’m currently working on a plan with (House Speaker Steve Harshman) on how to close the debt going forward,” he said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of difficult budgets in the banking industry. I think I can add value to our state working though this process.”
Both Furphy and Haley stressed the need to re-evaluate Wyoming’s tax structure, though Furphy said it needs to be done in a way that doesn’t lose Wyoming’s “reputation as a tax free state.”
“There’s absolutely no need for a personal income tax,” Furphy said. “There’s probably no need for a large corporate income tax.”
He and Haley expressed support for allow voter-approved taxes for municipalities.
“But we need to let the voters decide if they want to be taxed,” Haley said. “We shouldn’t leave it up to the city council or county commission.”
Furphy expressed disapproval of the Legislature relying upon “one-time” money and diversions to backfill the state’s budget deficit for the current biennium.
Jackson Hensley also said state legislators needs “to make some hard decisions with our economic shortfall and our finances.”
“I’m a fiscal hawk,” she said. “I’m not successful in my businesses because I don’t watch my monies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.