Kellen Sorber, the man charged with setting fire to the Albany County Republican Party headquarters, turned himself in Saturday.
After federal agents put out a $5,000 reward for information about the suspect, the 27-year-old turned himself in at the Albany County jail, undersheriff Josh DeBree said.
Sorber had been working at Speedgoat Cafe at the time of the Sept. 6 fire at Laramie’s 214 Ivinson St. building.
Speedgoat owner Tim Hentgen said Sorber disappeared after Oct. 16, when agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived at the with a warrant to collect a DNA sample.
An apartment that sits atop the Republican headquarters was occupied at the time of the Sept. 6 fire, though there were no injuries.
Denise Greller, chair of the Albany County Democratic Party, said Sorber had not been affiliated with the local Democrats in any way.
Both Democratic and Republican party leaders in Laramie said they had never heard of Sorber, who is not a registered voter in Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.