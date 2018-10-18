As Halloween draws near, Gem City residents looking for a good scare need look no further than the area’s turbulent history, a Ghost Tours of Laramie guide said.
“We’ll go through downtown and the neighborhoods telling stories about the people of Laramie, the settlers, and how they are possibly still here,” Ghost Tours Guide Brittany Board said.
Created decades ago, Ghost Tours has regaled Laramigos throughout the years with historical tales, hay rides and candle light dinners, but this year, Board said the company had something different in store.
“This year is different than any other year, we’re going to the actual houses where these people lived,” she said. “These stories are 100 percent true. They’re documented.”
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Ghost Tours will meet at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St., loading people onto a hay covered trailer and tote them around town as guides provide the morbid accounts of Laramie’s past.
“Each tour last about an hour, and we take about 25 at a time,” Board said. “We’re hoping to fill 5 tours a night.”
The tours are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and the guide said reserving a spot is advisable as space tends to fill up fast.
“Dress for the weather, because you will be outside,” Board said. “There was one year we cancelled because of the weather, but other than that, we’ve done this in the rain, snow and hail.”
Call 760-8835 to purchase tickets and place reservations. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 years old and younger, the Ghost Tours website states.
Board said she began guiding the tours nearly 20 years ago.
“It wasn’t always ghost tours — before it was a haunted in the (Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site),” she said.
“We were kind of ahead of our time with the haunted house, we had a hologram in 1998, which was kind of a big deal. In 1999, it transitioned into the western theme we see today.”
As a hay ride, Board said the guides can do more than just scare clients with creepy stories — they can show them where they happened.
“What makes Laramie different is our history, the people that live here,” she explained. “You can go to a haunted house anywhere and be scared, but with the Ghost Tours, you actually learn about the history of Laramie.”
Go to www.ghosttoursoflaramie.com or call 760-8835 for more information about the haunting hayride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.