In the wake of their victory at the Future Farmers of America Border Wars competition in Sheridan, Snowy Range FFA teams based at Laramie High School are preparing for the next competition.
At the competition, LHS students were in the top three in the Agricultural Sales category and the Farm and Ranch Management category along with having the top individual senior Hannah Powers, FFA advisor Danielle Kunkel said.
“The (Agricultural) Sales team ended up winning the Sheridan Border Wars, and then the Farm and Ranch Management team ended up in third,” Kunkel said.
The Border Wars was practice in preparation for the Wyoming FFA competition in Cheyenne next week. The winning teams would represent the state at the national FFA contest in Indianapolis later this year. Powers said the club should do well given all the effort it has put into practicing and the competitions.
“I feel really confident in my team,” she said. “We practice hard, (put in) effort and we take in pride for what we do. We do not really just do it halfway, we do it to the fullest and we think the Sheridan contest really proved that we are ready to win.”
FFA member Keene Aldridge said the contest in Sheridan isn’t a good way to indicate how the state completion would be because there could be teams who didn’t compete at the practices at Sheridan and Casper that could show up at the one in Cheyenne.
“Cheyenne High Plains is probably going to be the biggest competition we have, but of course we just keep on practicing and keep getting ready for it,” Aldridge said. “We won the Sheridan contest but not everybody shows up to those contests, so we just have to keep practicing.”
Powers said during the competition, she and three other students on the Agriculture Sales team demonstrated their salesmanship as a team and individually through multiple scenarios.
“We first took a 25-question test and we had about an hour to do it,” she said. “Then we went into our individual sales, we each went into a room and sell to a different person in the scenario. After we got done with that, all the teams had an activity to figure out how we were going to present a sale to our customers in a sales presentation.”
To prepare for the competition, students have met Mondays after school to go over the product they were assigned earlier in the year, a handmade soap made with goat’s milk, and creating a portfolio of information about the product and find different ways to sell it, Aldridge said.
“We get the product in the first part of February so we … basically make a portfolio, like a sales call portfolio, and we basically just study it,” Aldridge said. “We take a practice test and sell to each other and then we work as a team to do the team sales portion of it.”
