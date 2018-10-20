The 2018 election has more on the ballot than just candidates for office. Albany County residents will also be deciding if they should continue the general-purpose tax, also known as the fifth penny, and lodging tax. Both taxes have big effects on the city’s and county’s government services and the are paid by more than just Albany county residents.
Both taxes are already in place, so voting to renew them will not change any current tax structures. However, rejecting either of them could have major consequences all over the city, said Todd Feezer, Parks and Recreation director and chairman of the Fifth Penny Renewal Committee. He added the general-purpose tax is especially impactful on the city’s day-to-day operations because it’s been in place since 1986.
“It’s been such a standard of revenue for the city of Laramie — it’s used to fund the same operations that it has,” Feezer said. “Without it, honestly, I don’t know what the revenue forecast for the city of Laramie would look like. It’d be really scary.”
Residents can see the effects of the sales tax all around the city. Feezer said the funds are used to help pay for things like police, fire, ambulance, animal control, parks, roads, trails and more.
“As a city we rely on the fifth penny to be able to provide that level of service in the areas that don’t have any other sources of revenue,” Mayor Andi Summerville said. “So, that’s primarily police, fire and street operations, as well as administration operations of the city.”
Some of the funds are allotted to almost 50 community partners, including Interfaith-Good Samaritan, the Downtown Clinic and Laramie Soup Kitchen. Feezer said this collaboration is vital for the community.
“The city has put about $2 million over the last four years into the community partner program,” Feezer said. “The city and county together have put $2.8 million towards that nongovernmental agency collaboration. … These funds help provide services to our community that help build just that real, tight-knit family environment that you want your community to have, and I feel like that’s really important.”
Summerville said without the general-purpose tax, the city would have to start providing the services the community partners provide now, including the Eppson Center for Seniors or the Albany County Crime Victim Witness program, a nonprofit providing witness protection services.
The general-purpose tax does not apply to food, just general goods and services like gas or clothing. Feezer added that 17 percent of the sales tax is paid by tourists and travelers, but Laramie residents receive all the benefits.
“We invest 83 percent and we get 100 percent tax back, and that return on investment allows us to do so much to keep this community the beautiful thriving community that it is,” Feezer said.
Another tax paid by tourists and travelers is the lodging tax, a 4 percent tax on lodging. Fred Ockers, executive director of the Laramie Area Visitors Center, said the tax has been in place since 1989. The funds are used by the Albany County Tourism Board and Visit Laramie to market the county to potential tourists statewide, nationwide and even internationally.
“Most everybody, 99 percent of the people probably, are from out of county that pay the lodging tax,” Ockers said.
Ockers added 79.5 percent of lodging tax funds were used for marketing, and Albany County welcomed 780,000 visitors in 2017 who contributed $3.4 million in sales tax dollars.
“It’s a tax, and people hate the word tax,” Ockers said. “But our motto is, it’s kind of the tax that residents here don’t pay, so it’s an important thing. It’s something we can put on people to help market and bring more people here. We can have them pay for more services that are provided Laramie and Albany county via sales tax. So, it’s a win-win.”
