Local community members are responding to the hoisting of the flag of Nazi Germany in a Laramie park earlier this week by holding a “unity gathering” on Saturday.
The gathering – to be held from 10 a.m.-noon at Washington Park near the band shell on the park’s southwest side – is meant to “promote unity of community, value of diversity, to spread love and truth, and to honor strength of community,” according to the Facebook event. Participants are encouraged to bring signs. Music and speakers are expected.
Organizer Emily Greaser said there aren’t official affiliate organizations involved in the event. And she isn’t considering it a rally, march, protest or anything to that effect. Instead, she said it’s meant to offer a place for those that want to respond to any notions of nationalist-driven superiority or exclusivity in the community.
“The response is just showing the true colors of our community and what we stand for and that gestures of hate have no place here,” Greaser said.
Greaser said she thinks Laramie is a community that is overwhelmingly inclusive and appreciative of diversity. However, she said it doesn’t mean it’s devoid of parties sympathetic to the policies of the German fascist state.
“That’s a reality that needs to be taken seriously and in stride,” Greaser said. “And the response should be the strength of the community.”
The event is a direct response to a Laramie Police Department discovery on Monday that the flagpole at Washington Park’s band shell typically donning the U.S. flag had the flag of Nazi Germany flying atop it, as first reported by the Laramie Boomerang. The U.S. flag was found crumpled and shoved into a corner of the band shell.
Police arrived shortly after 11 a.m. to lower the Nazi flag and restore the American flag. The Nazi flag was taken into evidence.
Lt. Gwen Smith of the LPD said Friday the investigation continues with no new developments to report.
The Anti-Defamation League of Mountain States Region, covering Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, sent a statement in response to the Boomerang’s reporting on Tuesday condemning the raising of the Nazi flag and expressing outrage over the incident.
Jeremy Shaver, ADL Mountain States Senior associate director, issued the following statement:
“It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would cast aside the American flag in a public park and replace it with an ugly symbol of the Nazi regime,” he wrote. “We commend the responding officers with the Laramie Police Department for acting in such a respectful and professional manner on scene. We also thank law enforcement officers for investigating the incident as a potential bias-motivated crime. We all have a responsibility to speak up when such hateful incidents take place in our communities.”
Smith, who’s worked for LPD for 26 years, said this is among the very few cases “in recent memory” that has an obvious “bias” component LPD is investigating.
In 2017, two instances of graffiti were classified as “bias crimes.” No suspects were identified.
Until 2017, LPD had not classified a case as a bias crime in six years.
In February, flyers promoting a white nationalist group were removed from University of Wyoming bulletin boards. Flyers denying the Holocaust were also posted on UW boards in November.
News of Monday’s incident broke in national news media, including Buzzfeed, CNN and The Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.