Albany County families have a new resource when it comes to parenting needs, thanks to the Wyoming Children’s Law Center.
The center is now offering free mediation, counseling and other supports in Albany County through a program called Family Tree Services.
Shontay Roe, a licensed clinical social worker with a master’s degree in social work, is heading the program at an office at 112 S. Fifth St., near the Albany County Courthouse.
“We help parents get a plan together that can be submitted to the courts for filing, or any general agreements that can be given to parents to work from,” she said.
She said Family Tree Services offers neutral services and aims to be a departure from the confrontational nature of the court system.
“We’re for the side of children and helping parents and families find their own solutions,” she said.
Family Tree Services offers services both statewide and in Albany County. Free statewide services include mediation between parents, developing parent plans, parent counseling and parent education. Services for residents outside Albany County are provided via phone or video conference.
Within Albany County, Family Tree Services also offers neutral visitation exchanges for high-conflict situations and supervised visitation for non-custodial parents.
Roe said the Family Tree office includes a well-stocked family room with lots of toys and activities.
“We’ve done our best to make it comfortable and to have as many activities as families need,” she said. “It’s tough going into a strange place and trying to be a family.”
Grant funding for Family Tree Services is scheduled to last through the end of the year, but Roe said her aim is to secure two additional years of funding. Without Family Tree, families either leave town for those services or try to find them within their own support networks.
“It’s a big, underserved need,” she said.
Interested families are welcome to come by the office, call 632-3614 or go to www.wyoclc.org.
“We can start services as fast as families need them,” she said.
The Wyoming Children’s Law Center, established in 2009, aims to help Wyoming children and families navigate legal issues. The center focuses on justice system reform, education advocacy and serving low-income residents.
